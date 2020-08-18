Region to brainstorm ideas for CARES funding uses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAVENPORT — After receiving a $2.859 million windfall, the governing board for the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities region discussed possible uses for the money.

While the overall decision of what will be done with the CARES pandemic recovery dollars will be made later this week by the management team, the board discussed possibilities. The region has also sent out requests to area providers for ideas on how to use the money to benefit victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We probably will do an application and send it out to providers similar to what the East Central Iowa region did,” region CEO Lori Elam said. “That way they describe how they are going to use and we can get all that information from them. It is just in the very preliminary stages. We just got the money yesterday.”

Elam said the region has to have the money spent by Dec. 30 and the funding must go to assist in recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak. Elam also said the federal government may pass the HEALS Act, which is similar and has a time extension for spending the money. She commented that federal money would also have many conditions attached.

Elam said the Eastern Iowa region may attempt to partner with another mental health region to provide funding for services.