Region to brainstorm ideas for CARES funding uses

DAVENPORT — After receiving a $2.859 million windfall, the governing board for the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities region discussed possible uses for the money.
While the overall decision of what will be done with the CARES pandemic recovery dollars will be made later this week by the management team, the board discussed possibilities. The region has also sent out requests to area providers for ideas on how to use the money to benefit victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We probably will do an application and send it out to providers similar to what the East Central Iowa region did,” region CEO Lori Elam said. “That way they describe how they are going to use and we can get all that information from them. It is just in the very preliminary stages. We just got the money yesterday.”
Elam said the region has to have the money spent by Dec. 30 and the funding must go to assist in recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak. Elam also said the federal government may pass the HEALS Act, which is similar and has a time extension for spending the money. She commented that federal money would also have many conditions attached.
Elam said the Eastern Iowa region may attempt to partner with another mental health region to provide funding for services.
“We will be sharing emails with the board and probably scheduling some activities for these dollars, I’m guessing in early October,” Elam said.
Also during the meeting, a heated discussion was made of a request to approve contracts for all 21 providers for the coming year. During discussion, Clinton County representative Jim Irwin objected to providers charging different fees for services.
Irwin, a member of the newly forming committee to discuss contracts and rate settings, said the board should not vote on the contracts until the committee can look at them and make a recommendation. The committee will meet the first time on Aug. 28.
During a previous discussion, the board had decided to freeze rates from the providers. A new system has not been set up to determine rates due to several issues the region faced last year. Board chair Ken Beck said the board should vote on the contracts this year so the fledgling committee will have all year to work on how rates are figured from the providers’ side and how to determine the fairest way to set rates. The contracts were unanimously approved.
