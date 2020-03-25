Region to continue funding services during COVID-19 crisis

She assured the board the providers are delivering care to the best of their abilities. She also mentioned that, after reviewing the contracts, the region could file for breach of contract because the services were not being provided face-to-face.

Many of the board members commented that the center was doing its best to honor the contracts and provide the services it had been contracted to provide given the circumstances.

Board chair Ken Beck wanted to ensure the providers currently not working were remaining productive in other areas. Peterson showed that the providers were still providing services. She said there was a great change, and work is done differently in that the time used to either transfer a patient or for a provider to drive to different areas was now being replaced with calls.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“People have a better chance now of going into crisis because of loss of jobs and other things,” board member Jim Irwin said. He asked if everyone was trained to deliver services over the phone as well as in person. Peterson said they have been and have always reached out to people on the phone, but that was now being expanded.

Board member Dawn Smith asked to make sure that crisis service could be accessed through a smartphone. Peterson said it could.