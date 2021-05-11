ReMax donates 1,000 boxes of cereal to Jefferson Elementary project

MUSCATINE – Tony the Tiger, Snap, Crackle and Pop, and Count Chocula as well as many others are all quickly banding together to make sure the students at Jefferson Elementary have a fun lesson in STEM and giving back.
Last month, Jefferson Elementary in Muscatine announced its latest fundraiser, the Jefferson Cereal Challenge. The purpose was two-fold: Jefferson students would use the cereal boxes collected to create a giant domino display that stretched across their school, learning about engineering, counting strategies and measurement as they created the display. After the cereal box-dominoes were knocked over they would be donated to the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) and Salvation Army of Muscatine County food banks.
Jefferson took a huge step toward meeting the 6,000 box goal with help from a local business last week.
ReMax Professionals donated 1,000 boxes of cereal. Employees stopped by the school to make the donation while excited students helped carry in and unpack all of the boxes. According to 4th Grade Teacher Mary Nietzel, although ReMax had called ahead about it, the donation was a surprise.
“The education that the kids will get from this project will be tremendous,” Jeff Manjoine, an associate from ReMax, said during the drop-off. “It’s also getting donated back into the community eventually, so it helps on a lot of fronts.”
Sales Associate Owner Dave Armstrong said that he also felt great about ReMax being able to participate in this challenge, and that he believed in the meaning behind it. “The students are excited about it, and they’re doing a really good thing by filling the food pantries. It’s teaching these kids how to give back.”
Earlier in the month, Muscatine Walmart donated 270 boxes. Students and their families are also pitching in. A pair of virtual students participated, bringing in $400 worth of cereal.
“It is such a heartwarming feeling to know we live in a community that bands together for a good cause,” Nietzel said, “Contrary Brewing is even doing a discount for people who bring in cereal to donate, and the Early Learning Center also set up a donation spot for us. To witness the pride our students have over the success of the project is honestly pretty emotional for the teachers. We’re so thankful to our awesome Muskie community!”
As of April 11, there have been 4,564 boxes of cereal donated.
“Even if we don’t have 6,000 boxes by next Friday, the fact that our Jefferson Muskies have raised over 4,000 boxes to give to charity is an absolutely incredible accomplishment,” Nietzel said. “I would have considered this challenge a win even if we had only raised 10 cereal boxes, because those boxes still would have had a positive impact on our community.”
Nietzel said watching Jefferson’s students embrace the challenge and the lessons and collaboration skills related to it has been amazing for her and her fellow teachers to witness.
“Due to the pandemic, students have stayed in their ‘pods’, but this project has allowed us to communicate with other classes and feel more united,” Nietzel said. “I hope this is something the students remember for the rest of their lives. I know I will, and I’ve already heard some kids in my class talking about other foods they could do something like this with, so I have a feeling this isn’t the last community outreach project you’ll see out of Jefferson.”
Members of the community can donate until Thursday, May 20. On May 21, the students of Jefferson will create their domino display. Drop-off donations are welcome during school hours, or call the Jefferson Main Office at 563-263-8800 to schedule a drop-off.