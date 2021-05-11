ReMax donates 1,000 boxes of cereal to Jefferson Elementary project

Sales Associate Owner Dave Armstrong said that he also felt great about ReMax being able to participate in this challenge, and that he believed in the meaning behind it. “The students are excited about it, and they’re doing a really good thing by filling the food pantries. It’s teaching these kids how to give back.”

Earlier in the month, Muscatine Walmart donated 270 boxes. Students and their families are also pitching in. A pair of virtual students participated, bringing in $400 worth of cereal.

“It is such a heartwarming feeling to know we live in a community that bands together for a good cause,” Nietzel said, “Contrary Brewing is even doing a discount for people who bring in cereal to donate, and the Early Learning Center also set up a donation spot for us. To witness the pride our students have over the success of the project is honestly pretty emotional for the teachers. We’re so thankful to our awesome Muskie community!”

As of April 11, there have been 4,564 boxes of cereal donated.