Remembering Chantz: Stevens' friends recall his life

WILTON — For many of Chantz Stevens’ friends, the silence in the room was deafening as they spent Wednesday afternoon discussing memories of their friend.
While many laughs were shared and tears were shed, the room full of young adults could not ignore Chantz’s absence. Several said if he had been in the room with them, it would not have been nearly as silent, as he was known for being the outgoing, fun friend who kept any situation they were in enjoyable. Wednesday was different, as the group had gotten together to discuss Chantz for the eulogy that would be delivered at their friend’s funeral.
“He was different,” Ashton Stoelk said with a chuckle. “Just how he responded to people being mean to him. He would stand up for himself and be mean back to them.”
He recalled even though they teased Chantz when he first arrived and joined the traveling baseball team, they had become fast friends. As the months went by, they had hung out more frequently and gone out in groups.
Stevens, 19, died early Sunday, July 19 at a party in Clarence, after an altercation that led to him being stabbed twice in the chest. He died at the scene. Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano, 21, of Muscatine faces first-degree murder charges in connection with the incident.
Services for Stevens will be held at the Wilton Community Center beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.
Andy and Tiffany Stevens, Chantz’s parents, opened their house for their son’s friends to gather and remember. The parents sat in the living room apart from the group. Chantz’s sister, Ryleigh, sat with the group. The young adults told several stories of Chantz and agreed their friend was the opposite of the person charged with his murder.
Chantz had moved to Wilton from Clinton when he was in sixth grade. Prior to that, several of his friends had known who he was as he had wrestled with them on junior wrestling teams. They all remember his love for baseball and football. They told stories of how Chantz had ridden around on mopeds with several of them, or his penchant for “ding dong ditch” even until relatively recently. They told of how he had gotten caught in a barbed wire fence while he was playing tag with a gator near a corn field.
Ronen Santiago recalls he and Chantz had begun riding bikes together. As they got older, Chantz moved up to a moped. Soon after getting the moped, he had let Ronen ride it and he promptly crashed into a nearby trailer, wrecking Chantz’s moped.
“He wasn’t happy,” Ronen laughed. “I’m pretty sure he yelled ‘my moped.’”
Later that night, Chantz visited Ronen and told him it was all right. The two ended up riding together so much they earned the nickname “moped mafia.” The hobby faded as they got cars.
Coy Baker said when he was in sixth grade and Chantz was in seventh grade, Coy had a crush on Chantz’s sister Ryleigh.
“She asked Chantz about me and Chantz said something like, ‘no, not that guy,’” he laughed.
Among other things, the friends agreed Chantz was “real.” He was honest and could always be counted on to tell them what they needed to hear, not just what they wanted to hear.
His friends all agreed at parties he was the fun one and the one engaging with everyone in the room.
Eli Faison told a story of anther party a few weeks earlier, when someone had pulled out a gun. He said Chantz had told him, “no matter what happens I always have your back.” He explained he had been trying to leave an altercation when the person had pulled out the gun and Chantz had stopped him.
“If Chantz hadn’t been there to hit him and protect me at that time I don’t even know what would have happened,” he said. “He saved my life that evening. Ever since then I told him I had his back too.”
In examining their feelings during the discussion, everyone in the room recognized something was missing from their conversation — their friend who was always the first to speak or be up doing something.
“There is just a part missing,” Ronen said. “There is something missing.”
