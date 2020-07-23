Remembering Chantz: Stevens' friends recall his life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — For many of Chantz Stevens’ friends, the silence in the room was deafening as they spent Wednesday afternoon discussing memories of their friend.

While many laughs were shared and tears were shed, the room full of young adults could not ignore Chantz’s absence. Several said if he had been in the room with them, it would not have been nearly as silent, as he was known for being the outgoing, fun friend who kept any situation they were in enjoyable. Wednesday was different, as the group had gotten together to discuss Chantz for the eulogy that would be delivered at their friend’s funeral.

“He was different,” Ashton Stoelk said with a chuckle. “Just how he responded to people being mean to him. He would stand up for himself and be mean back to them.”

He recalled even though they teased Chantz when he first arrived and joined the traveling baseball team, they had become fast friends. As the months went by, they had hung out more frequently and gone out in groups.

Stevens, 19, died early Sunday, July 19 at a party in Clarence, after an altercation that led to him being stabbed twice in the chest. He died at the scene. Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano, 21, of Muscatine faces first-degree murder charges in connection with the incident.