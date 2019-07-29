MUSCATINE — Changes at the Muscatine County Courthouse and historic projects were discussed at Monday's Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Becky Allgood of Wilton Development Corp. made a request to have a historic cannon housed on the lower level of the courthouse donated to be displayed with the Muscatine County Freedom Rock in Wilton. Artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen started the Iowa Freedom Rock Tour in 2013 to paint a boulder in each of the state's 99 counties as a salute to veterans.
Allgood said the group has a fundraising goal of $100,000 and have raised more than $50,000 through donations and selling pavers dedicated to veterans. In addition to approving the donation of the cannon, the board approved a $5,000 donation to assist with moving the cannon and building an enclosure for the display.
Supervisor Jeff Sorensen made the suggestion to donate funds to protect the 800-plus-pound cannon because it had been restored several years ago. Allgood said the plan is to have lighting and security in the area, too. The cannon is expected to be moved later this fall after concrete is set at the site following sewer work.
Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission member Lisa Wertzbaugher said the Historic Jail and Sheriff’s Quarter Renovation Project has been completed. The originally planned maintenance shed addition is no longer needed, she said, because of the construction of a separate maintenance facility.
To move forward with "rehabilitating the structure and putting it into use for the county," she said, a new schematic design needs to be created for an accurate budget. A service order of $5,000 to Horizon Architecture was approved. Mike Nolan, an architect at the firm, will also assist with future project and construction management, blueprints and the bid process.
Wertzbaugher said a "friends" group has been established to aid fundraising. Project costs are estimated to be $17,500. Nolan said the new schematic may be ready in less than six weeks.
Projects continue at the courthouse with supervisors approving two items for the Third Floor Courtroom Remodeling Project. The first was a change order for increased flooring costs and touch up painting in the jury room.
Nolan of Horizon Architecture said the $7,309.40 was needed for the area to match other construction.
"Essentially to bring the jury room up to the same level and standard of finish that we'll have with the rest of the courtroom," he said.
Sorensen said the green and brown jury room didn't fit with the new look of the courtroom and since a lot of work has already gone into the project, agreed it made more sense to upgrade the jury room rather than saving a few dollars.
Nolan also described new gallery benches to be installed in the courtroom. A proposal was received from Pearl City Wood Products for $22,187.23 to build 10 8-foot benches, with a recommendation from Nolan to accept.
Supervisor Jeff Sorensen abstained from the vote because he owns Pearl City.
Nolan requested a service order for an additional $5,900 for the Muscatine County General Services Maintenance Facility Project due to "significant changes after completion of the 90 percent design documentation stage."
In other news, the board hired Jennifer Gieselman as assistant city attorney, and she will start Monday with a $66,020 annual salary.
Supervisors also approved two resolutions to transfer $750,000 and $200,000 from the General Basic Fund to the Capital Projects Fund, the latter toward County Conservation capital projects. Another resolution was approved to transfer $575,000 from the General Basic Fund to the Building Maintenance and Repair Fund for future projects.
Supervisor Scott Sauer was absent.
