Renovations and funds: Muscatine school board discusses upcoming facility updates

“It’s something we need to do as soon as possible,” Christopher said, adding that the previous year and the value placed on fresh, circulating air within the schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic made an effective heating and ventilation system all the more important.

As for priority two and three maintenance projects, priority two is expected to total around $4.9 million and would need to be done in three to six years while priority three, which Christopher referred to as a sort of “wish list” from the district, had the biggest projected cost of nearly $26.6 million.

A committee will begin this summer to plan out the next 10 years of maintenance projects based off this recent study. Additionally, Christopher said there would not be any allocation of priority dollars to the former Central Middle School building. Though the building’s auditorium, gymnasium and kitchen will still likely be taken care of due to their importance to the community, it is unlikely that the school district will continue to fund the upkeep for it in the future.