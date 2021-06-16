Renovations and funds: Muscatine school board discusses upcoming facility updates

MUSCATINE – As part of its board targets and goals, the Muscatine Board of Education used this month’s school board meeting to focus on utilizing resources in an effective and equitable way, touching on three different project updates.
Superintendent Clint Christopher kicked off the presentation with a facilities study update and overview, taking an in-depth look at each of the district’s facilities, as well as what they would need for the long term in terms of maintenance and what plans would be needed to provide these necessities.
“We’ve talked about moving forward with this facilities study for some time,” Christopher said “Long-term facility maintenance is one of those things that is critically important, but it’s also expensive … but it’s a lot more expensive down the road if you do nothing.”
Throughout the study, maintenance recommendations were placed in one of three categories depending on how much the maintenance was needed or how much it should be prioritized by the district, with priority one recommendations being the highest priority and needing to be done in the next one to three years.
For these maintenance priorities, the total projected cost for the priority one maintenance projects – HVAC, roofing, sitework, masonry, doors, windows and interior finishes – was revealed to be a little over $12.7 million. Of all the priority one projects, having HVAC systems in each building was the highest needed maintenance, and would be funded through ESSER — Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief — dollars as a way to manage the high costs of the systems.
“It’s something we need to do as soon as possible,” Christopher said, adding that the previous year and the value placed on fresh, circulating air within the schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic made an effective heating and ventilation system all the more important.
As for priority two and three maintenance projects, priority two is expected to total around $4.9 million and would need to be done in three to six years while priority three, which Christopher referred to as a sort of “wish list” from the district, had the biggest projected cost of nearly $26.6 million.
A committee will begin this summer to plan out the next 10 years of maintenance projects based off this recent study. Additionally, Christopher said there would not be any allocation of priority dollars to the former Central Middle School building. Though the building’s auditorium, gymnasium and kitchen will still likely be taken care of due to their importance to the community, it is unlikely that the school district will continue to fund the upkeep for it in the future.
Another renovation project that was touched on during Monday night’s board meeting was the renovation of the former Science Wing at Muscatine High School. This project will be done in three phases, the first phase focused on creating a Student Center in the no longer used science wing, the second focused on the building’s centralized kitchen, and finally finishing off the project with a library renovation in phase three.
“We have kind of an older section of the building that is a lot of temporary walls,” Christopher said in reference to the former science wing. “We also spent a lot of time trying to develop a student tutoring program, and one of the challenges we had was that there was nowhere to put the students and the tutors. So this renovation had become a higher priority to create more open, flexible learning space.”
Finally, Christopher expanded on the ESSER funds, as well as GEERS — Governor's Emergency Education Relief — funding, that the district has access to. The first round of ESSER funds amounted to $734,504 and has since been used on pandemic-related expenses such as Return to Learn planning, nursing, cleaning and custodial supplies, and the online program.
The next round of ESSER funds, however, was much bigger at nearly $11 million. Along with funding the upcoming HVAC upgrades, these dollars will help fund technology access such as hardware and instructional software, student support, career/college counseling, and other support resources. $270,400 of GEERS funds will also help fund hardware, internet access and software.
Finally, for the third round of ESSER funds, the district has been given a little over $1.7 million to specifically go towards addressing learning loss. This money will fund resources such as the summer school program, extended learning, STEM spaces, STEAM work and Teacher Innovation Grants.
“We’ll continue to update this as we move forward,” Christopher said. “We also know now that we have until the fall of 2024 to expend these funds. We’ll be able to fund all of summer school this year with it, and we’ll be able to do it for the next two years as well, so we’ll get some good use out of it.”