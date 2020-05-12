Reopening of Louisa County offices put on hold

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAPELLO — It will apparently take more consultations with state and other officials before Louisa County reopens most of its offices to the public.

The board of supervisors agreed during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday to table any courthouse reopening decision until it meets next week. A discussion and possible action to reopen the courthouse, which, along with most other county offices, has been closed to the public since March 16 because of COVID-19, was on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

However, supervisor Randy Griffin said a chart he had recently seen showing infections convinced him any reopening would be premature.

“Per capita, we are the highest county in the state of Iowa, so I think we need to proceed with caution here,” he said.

Supervisor Brad Quigley agreed, explaining there had not been any directions provided to the elected officials yet by either Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds or public health workers.

“I’d like to wait until we get direction from the governor and see what her plans are,” he said.