Rep. Kerr announces retirement while newcomer Collins announces candidacy

MUSCATINE COUNTY — As one elected official decides to step down, another candidate has stepped up with hopes of winning the Iowa House District 95 seat.

Iowa Representative David Kerr, a Republican, announced Tuesday he would not seek reelection when his term ends this year. The seat will change from Dist. 88 to Dist. 95 due to changes in the precincts based on the 2020 census.

Kerr represents Iowa House District 88, which includes all of Louisa County, a majority of Des Moines County, and the north and western sections of Muscatine County. Kerr also served as the chair of the Education Appropriations.

Subcommittee and held roles on several other committees such as the Public Safety Committee and the Local Government and Appropriations Committee.

In a press release, Kerr, who served for six years, said he hoped to spend more time with his family and serving his community however he could.

“It’s been a privilege to represent my constituents in the Iowa House,” Kerr said, “I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished for the state of Iowa in my time in the Statehouse. After three terms, I am ready to step down and let a new representative take the helm.”