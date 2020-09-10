Replacement scheduling causing problems for Columbus water users

She said one individual had contacted her earlier in the day to complain because an appointment the resident thought had been set was apparently not on the replacement list the city kept.

“There’s been lots of issues,” Edwards told the council.

Council member Darin Mapel said when he had called he had faced the same problems, but after about five minutes he reached the scheduler and had been able to make his appointment.

Mapel also said he received a message while waiting suggesting the online scheduling process would be quicker than going through the telephone process.

Mayor Mark Huston indicated the process could be frustrating, but urged everyone to keep looking forward.

“It will be nice when it’s done,” he said.

Meanwhile, Edwards said about half of the community had received appointment notices and Huston said he had been told the company expected to complete the replacements by the first part of November.

The city is replacing all its meters because officials believe the old meters are not accurately recording the amount of water being used. Since meters generally underestimate the amount of water as they age, the city’s revenue is also shortchanged.