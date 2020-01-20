{{featured_button_text}}
Furnas

Muscatine County planning and zoning administrator Eric Furnas gives a briefing on a report concerning the presence of slag in materials used on Muscatine County roads. 

 DAVID HOTLE david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com

MUSCATINE — A report recently released from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found Muscatine County is in very little danger from slag deposits in city streets.

During a survey in which the departments tested for slag, a by-product of separating metals during refining or smelting that is used in the making of cement, only three problem spots were found. According to Eric Furnas, planning and zoning administrator, the problem spots would only be an issue if small children played in the roadway with the highest concentrations of slag and ingested enough clay. He said the departments were clear during a conference call that many assumptions were made to reach these conclusions.

“It’s reasonable to assume they are far more likely to be injured by oncoming traffic that actually ingesting enough slag to cause them harm,” Furnas said.

He said the Iowa Department of Public Health reported to him as long as parents keep their children from playing in the slag, the risk is “nonexistent.” He also said mediation measures would not be needed. The 113-page report will soon be added to the Muscatine County web site.

Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said the report says what the county believed all along.

Furnas said some air quality testing may continue this year to verify the findings on dust inhalation.

Last year, Muscatine County residents formed a not-for-profit group called No Slag Muscatine County to evaluate the health and safety impacts of electric arc furnace slag that has been applied to the majority of the gravel roads in Muscatine County. At the time, the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Iowa Departments of Natural Resources and Public Health have not evaluated these concerns to the satisfaction of the residents of Muscatine County that utilize these roads, live next to them in homes or graze livestock in adjacent pastures. The group, which wants the use of slag in roadways to be permanently halted, claims large pieces of debris are causing damage to vehicles and expressed concerned about the toxic properties.

Slag is significantly less expensive than crushed rock gravel, about one-fifth the cost, and has been applied since at least 2008 in a crushed rock mix. The county stopped using the material after receiving complaints from residents, but began using it again in 2011.

This will be the second such test the Iowa DNR has completed. In January 2019 the department provided results of material testing to members of the Muscatine County Citizens Slag Committee, concerned county residents who have been approaching the board since November with their own research into the material.

The slag tested had elevated levels of the mineral manganese, according to the report, which may lead to adverse health effects in children, especially those that ingest the material. In another recent report, the slag also had high concentrations of cadmium, which has more serious health effects.

1 of 13

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments