MUSCATINE — A report recently released from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found Muscatine County is in very little danger from slag deposits in city streets.
During a survey in which the departments tested for slag, a by-product of separating metals during refining or smelting that is used in the making of cement, only three problem spots were found. According to Eric Furnas, planning and zoning administrator, the problem spots would only be an issue if small children played in the roadway with the highest concentrations of slag and ingested enough clay. He said the departments were clear during a conference call that many assumptions were made to reach these conclusions.
“It’s reasonable to assume they are far more likely to be injured by oncoming traffic that actually ingesting enough slag to cause them harm,” Furnas said.
He said the Iowa Department of Public Health reported to him as long as parents keep their children from playing in the slag, the risk is “nonexistent.” He also said mediation measures would not be needed. The 113-page report will soon be added to the Muscatine County web site.
Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said the report says what the county believed all along.
Furnas said some air quality testing may continue this year to verify the findings on dust inhalation.
Last year, Muscatine County residents formed a not-for-profit group called No Slag Muscatine County to evaluate the health and safety impacts of electric arc furnace slag that has been applied to the majority of the gravel roads in Muscatine County. At the time, the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Iowa Departments of Natural Resources and Public Health have not evaluated these concerns to the satisfaction of the residents of Muscatine County that utilize these roads, live next to them in homes or graze livestock in adjacent pastures. The group, which wants the use of slag in roadways to be permanently halted, claims large pieces of debris are causing damage to vehicles and expressed concerned about the toxic properties.
Slag is significantly less expensive than crushed rock gravel, about one-fifth the cost, and has been applied since at least 2008 in a crushed rock mix. The county stopped using the material after receiving complaints from residents, but began using it again in 2011.
This will be the second such test the Iowa DNR has completed. In January 2019 the department provided results of material testing to members of the Muscatine County Citizens Slag Committee, concerned county residents who have been approaching the board since November with their own research into the material.
The slag tested had elevated levels of the mineral manganese, according to the report, which may lead to adverse health effects in children, especially those that ingest the material. In another recent report, the slag also had high concentrations of cadmium, which has more serious health effects.
Residents have formed No Slag Muscatine County, a not-for-profit organized to evaluate the health and safety impacts of electric arc furnace slag that has been applied to the majority of the gravel roads in Muscatine County.
MUSCATINE — More testing will be done on roads that have previously used slag in Muscatine County. The board of supervisors requested information at Monday's meeting on possible health concerns and contamination from the steel-making byproduct.
MUSCATINE — Muscatine County residents who want the use of slag banned and the reported amount of cadmium in it listed, may learn that information is enough for the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors to ban it.
MUSCATINE — The dust hasn't quite settled over Muscatine County's slag issue. Slag, a byproduct of steel production and about one-fifth the cost of gravel, has been used instead of gravel on rural roads.
