Name: Alan Ostergren
Age: 46
Residence: Rural Muscatine County
Occupation: Muscatine County Attorney
Qualifications: I have been Muscatine County Attorney for the last eight years. I was an assistant county attorney for 13 years before I was first elected. I have personally litigated over 100 felony jury trials. My case load in the office is the violent crime docket — the bulk of which are child and adult victims of sexual abuse. I do the county's civil law work as well. I also supervise four assistant county attorneys and six support staff. I am responsible for a budget of over $1 million.
I am a past-president of the Iowa County Attorneys Association and am currently on the board of directors for the National District Attorneys Association. I have taught trial advocacy and other prosecution skills for the National College of District Attorneys and the National Child Protection Center.
What is in your background that qualifies and makes you best suited for the county attorney’s office?
I have the experience to do the job because I have been county attorney for the last eight years. I have excellent working relationships with the leadership of our local law enforcement agencies. I am a county attorney who is in court on a regular basis. There is simply no substitute for experience in law enforcement. Our office is not so large that the county attorney can get away without doing any criminal work. My opponent has prosecuted a handful of simple misdemeanor cases in his career. I have been doing felony prosecution work for over 21 years. My opponent says that he will just do the county's civil work. I do that as part of my duties but everyone should understand that the county's civil work is not a full time job. My primary job is prosecuting people who have committed violent felonies.
How would you assess and, if needed, improve the office?
I am very proud of the employees in my office. I have had two assistant county attorneys appointed to be judges in the past three years. That speaks volumes about the quality of work and people we have there. We have successfully made the transition to paperless court filings and office. I want to continue to work on our use of technology to make sure that we are as efficient as possible. I am proud of the fact that my office has a statewide reputation for excellence among other prosecutors and law enforcement.
Do you stand by your decision in January to remove CBD products from local stores and why?
The law is the same today as it was back in January — it is not legal to sell CBD products as was occurring in several stores. The state is in the process of licensing dispensaries for CBD products that are prescribed by a doctor for certain medical conditions. Under current law this is the only way that these products can be legally sold. This is ultimately a legislative issue — if people want to be able to buy CBD without a prescription they should talk to their legislators about this. My job is to enforce the law as it exists. I used my discretion to not charge anyone with a crime after the police found the CBD products because I thought that would be an overreaction to what had taken place. I also stand by that decision.
What role can the county attorney’s office play in fighting drug crimes, particularly involving methamphetamine?
I am the executive director of the Muscatine County Drug Task Force. Methamphetamine is our greatest drug threat. I have been involved in drug enforcement for my entire career. We work closely with our federal partners to make sure that when we arrest major drug traffickers we get the best results from the investigation and prosecution as possible. We have made great strides locally in fighting methamphetamine. But we cannot rest on our successes. We also have to be vigilant about other drug threats such as opioid abuse. It takes everyone — prosecutors, police, parents, schools, etc. to be successful in fighting this threat.
