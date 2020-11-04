Republicans sweep county offices during Tuesday's election

Askew did not comment on any possibility that he would seek public office again, saying the electorate made its decision and his focus for the future would be to continue building his business as an environmental consultant.

“I did my job,” Askew said. “I ran for office. I brought things up in advertisements and letters to the editor. I’ve worked with slag over the last three years and it didn’t matter the least bit. That is just the way the electorate is.”

As he gathered campaign signs from people’s front yards Wednesday morning, Mather said he is honored to have been chosen to represent the people for another term. He also credited Servadio-Elias for running a respectful and positive campaign.

“I think the message the local Republicans have been putting out that this is a great place to be and that our citizens are part of the solution and not part of the problem and that we believe in respecting freedom and liberty while maintain responsible government – I think that message has really resonated in a world gone crazy,” Mather said.

He credits the volunteers that worked hard to ensure success for many of the candidates over the last several months.

