Republicans sweep county offices during Tuesday's election

MUSCATINE — It was a clean sweep Tuesday night for the Muscatine County Republicans as their candidates for county offices all won by a comfortable margin.
In two Muscatine County Board of Supervisors races, Republican incumbents Nathan Mather and Scott Sauer kept their seats on the board with respective wins over Democrat challengers Michelle Servadio-Elias and Edward Askew. In the District 3 race Sauer beat Askew by over 3,000 votes, with the final totals being 11,535 to 8,001. Mather also had a 3,000 vote lead over Servadio-Elias with totals of 11,103 to 8,060.
“We’re going to keep working forward – the same as we have done for the last eight years,” Sauer said. “We are just going to keep working forward, obviously keep an eye on the county budget and finances.”
Sauer thanked all his supporters and everyone who voted for him. As he goes into his third term, he credits being born and raised in Muscatine and being a business operator said that he personally knows a lot of people in the community.
Askew admitted to being disappointed by the loss, saying at no time during the count was he in the lead.
“Because of COVID people were locked into how they voted last time,” he said. “I’m looking at it and I’m thinking with COVID no one had a chance to face to face in meetings or rallies. You just didn’t have a chance to talk to people, therefore people locked into how they voted the last time.”
Askew did not comment on any possibility that he would seek public office again, saying the electorate made its decision and his focus for the future would be to continue building his business as an environmental consultant.
“I did my job,” Askew said. “I ran for office. I brought things up in advertisements and letters to the editor. I’ve worked with slag over the last three years and it didn’t matter the least bit. That is just the way the electorate is.”
As he gathered campaign signs from people’s front yards Wednesday morning, Mather said he is honored to have been chosen to represent the people for another term. He also credited Servadio-Elias for running a respectful and positive campaign.
“I think the message the local Republicans have been putting out that this is a great place to be and that our citizens are part of the solution and not part of the problem and that we believe in respecting freedom and liberty while maintain responsible government – I think that message has really resonated in a world gone crazy,” Mather said.
He credits the volunteers that worked hard to ensure success for many of the candidates over the last several months.
Mather said moving forward, the same challenges remain and he hopes to move forward to solve the issues plaguing the county. One of the main issues that he commented on was the issue of mental health care in the county. Both Mather and Servadio-Elias commented that they had spoken about working together on Muscatine County’s mental health issues in the coming term.
“I would love to help work on that if there is a place for me,” Servadio-Elias said.
Even though the vote didn’t favor her, Servadio-Elias is proud of the effort that she put forward, commenting that even in the middle of a pandemic with no way to safely meet the public and with other candidates spending much more money on the races than she did, she was still able to put up a good showing.
“For the first time I ran for office with limited resources, I think I did pretty good,” she said. “I proved that a woman running for office in Muscatine County on the Democratic ticket – for my first try it was a good show. With good name recognition, the next time around I can probably do better.”
In the Muscatine County Attorney’s race, Republican James Barry defeated Democrat Bill Tharp by a total of 10,375 to 9,166.
“I feel great,” Barry said. “I have to thank my wife for supporting me in making this step. Thank you to those who supported me, including the board of supervisors who took, in my mind, a leap of faith and stepped out on my behalf.
Barry commented he had been put on a path that is faith-based, saying he believes he is in the circumstance he is in now with God’s blessing. In the coming months, he intends to continue working with the county’s caseload. He will continue to work on the caseload that has been backlogged by COVID-19 and hopes to work to get those back to normal numbers.
“I hope the last months have shown people what I am about and what I feel the county attorney’s office needs to be,” he said. “For those who are still skeptical I look forward to the opportunity to show them I truly care about this county and I care about its citizens and law enforcement and the court system we all rely on for our good and our benefit.”
Tharp was not available for comment Wednesday.
In the sheriff’s race, Republican Quinn Riess got 10,717 votes to defeat Democrat Mike Channon, who received 9,176. Riess could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Riess will replace Sheriff C.J. Ryan, who did not seek re-election.
Channon commented that he was disappointed in the outcome, but that the electorate had spoken and now it is his duty to respect their wishes and support the new sheriff. He also commented that he was impressed that he received over 9,000 votes, saying that to get that many people had reached across party lines to vote for him.
“I think I did everything I could,” he said. “I think I ran a clean campaign and the only issues I brought up were the issues we were having in the sheriff’s office and in the jail.”
Channon said he hopes to sit down with Riess in the near future and discuss how the department can move forward.
