Rescue collects for animals displaced by Hurricane Ida

MUSCATINE — An animal shelter in Muscatine is collecting donations to make sure four-legged friends in Louisiana who were the victims of Hurricane Ida are also taken care of during the recovery.

Meagan Koehler, president of It Takes a Village Animal Rescue and Resources in Muscatine, said the shelter has teamed up with 15 other organizations from eastern Iowa to collect supplies for the rescues and shelters that were hardest hit during the hurricane. She said the Humane Society of Louisiana is the point of contact for dropping off the collected items. The society has a warehouse in Louisiana where the items will be collected and disbursed as they are needed.

“We are going to haul it ourselves,” she said. “It is going to be myself, my husband Casey, who is our vice president, and another volunteer Scott Brown. We are going to be using Hertz vans or U-Hauls. We don’t exactly know what vehicles we need to rent yet because we don’t know how large the turnout will be.”

She explained one of the group's board members collected donations to help animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Over 5,000 lbs of donations were collected in Muscatine.