Rescue teams recover sinking boat Wednesday
Rescue teams recover sinking boat Wednesday

rescue

Shortly before noon Wednesday, Muscatine Search and Rescue crews were called for a possible water rescue. A boat was reportedly taking on water near the power station. Crews boarded the boat and stopped the leak before bringing the boat into the Muscatine Marina. No injuries were reported. 

 DAVID HOTLE

