Rescue teams recover sinking boat Wednesday

MUSCATINE – During discussion of a proposed East Hill Fire Station, Muscatine Fire Chief Jerry Ewers told the council the new station could re…
WAPELLO – A Wapello man registered as a sex offender was arrested Monday by the Wapello Police after a sexual assault was reported to have tak…
MUSCATINE – Trinity Muscatine Public Health announced Monday that Wester Drug in downtown Muscatine had a supply of “one and done” Johnson and…
WAPELLO — After a morning of cloudy skies, the sun lit up the area as a ribbon was being cut on the largest solar energy project in the state.
LOUISA COUNTY — A Burlington man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a head-on crash between a pickup and a semi on H22 just east of Highway 61.
MUSCATINE — After a ribbon cutting Friday to kick off the biggest solar array in the state in neighboring Louisa County, the Muscatine County …
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — While Simply Soothing, the Columbus Junction-based Bug Soother manufacturer, has been sold to Eco Lips of Cedar Rapids, fo…
Poor weather conditions will delay the lane closure on Logan Street in Muscatine until Monday.
MUSCATINE — With services at the Musser Public Library remaining at a low due to the COVID-19 health crisis, no special programs were set to o…
WILTON — A series of annual events in downtown Wilton for motorcyclists will take place again in 2021.