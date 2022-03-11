Resident Danny Chick announces campaign for District One County Supervisor

MUSCATINE – A Republican candidate has joined the raise for Muscatine County Supervisor in District One.

Lifelong county resident Danny Chick announced this week he was in the race.

Chick and his wife live on a farm south of Muscatine. They rent farmland and Chick is an account manager for Millwrights4hire, a staffing company.

“I’ve been a member of the Republican Party, which I’m pretty active in, and I’m on the central committee of the Republican Party here in Muscatine,” Chick said. “I’ve also closely followed our local government and our city council, along with the county supervisor positions.”

“I’ve thought about running for a few years, and I figured this was an opportunity to move forward with it,” he said.

Chick plans to eventually run for statewide office, he said.

Chick said he would take a nonpartisan approach to supervisors. He has heard people say Muscatine’s city council and its supervisors are members members of the “good old boys” club, serving their own interests or those who helped them get elected.

“I do not ever want to be considered one of these good old boys,” Chick said. “I will always vote independently on all decisions brought before me, and my votes will always represent the citizens of Muscatine County.”

He said he would also focus on transparency and good communication, and work to create different avenues for people to learn what’s on the supervisors' agenda.

“I want to make sure that people are made aware so that they can show up at the county supervisors' meeting and have their opinions heard,” he said. “I want residents to have some inputs on decisions before the votes are made and it’s final.”

Chick said his job as an account manager have shown him how beneficial good communication can be.

“A lot of people find that their elected officials don’t respond or get back to them, so when people reach out to me with issues, comments or complaints, I’m going to guarantee that I am someone that will look into that complaint or concern and I will always, 100 percent of the time respond to people who reach out,” he said. “I may not always have the answer that people want to hear, but they will hear back from me – there won’t be a breakdown of communication between me and the county residents.”

