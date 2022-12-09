Residents advised to keep Dec. 16 in mind as the last good shipping day for gifts

MUSCATINE – With the countdown to Christmas now underway, those who have family outside of the city, state or even country are all trying to get their gifts safely and quickly sent out before the big day.

While this may be the busiest time of the year for America’s shipping companies and postal services, Brian Linderman and his team at Pack-n-Ship have been continuing business as normal, keeping up with their standard of quick service as they help customers with everything they need.

This has included opening up earlier at 8 a.m. Monday-Saturday and staying open until 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. According to Linderman, he and his team see about a 25-35 percent increase in business during this time of year, do more packing and shipping in the time between Halloween and the end of the year than they do the first eight months of the year.

“Each week gets a little busier with the amount of volume and quantity of things sent,” he said. “There’s a larger volume of both customers and packages that come through, with people sometimes shipping five or six packages at a time instead of one or two. It’s probably the only time of the year where we actually have lines in the store, and it usually comes in waves.”

When asked about the time period that people have to ship the Christmas gifts, Linderman said that when it comes to timing, Friday, December 16 is considered to be the last good day to ship without having to pay extra for expediting. Packages in the same state or region may have a few extra days since they don’t take as long to reach their destination. For those looking to ship something across the country or internationally, the best option is to get it in by Dec. 16.

“We can still ship on Monday, Dec. 19, for Christmas, but it may take a bit more to get it from here to there in time for Christmas,” Linderman said.

Regarding overnight shipping, while it is still possible to send something Friday for Saturday delivery right before Christmas, it is very expensive. As such, Linderman recommended that any expediting should be gotten done anytime Mon-Thurs of that final week before the holidays.

“It’ll still be costly, but the more time you can afford us, the better chance we’ll have of you not having to pay an arm and a leg to get it to its destination,” he said, adding that overnighting a package could still see some delays due to the high volume of packages going through the mail system in general as well as exterior factors such as bad weather, so it is best to take an extra day or two into account

“Sooner is better, for everyone included – you, your pocketbook and the person receiving the package,” he continued. “There’s also less stress for both you and us as we go through making sure you’re happy with the transaction when it’s done.”

To further ensure efficient service and accurate deliveries, residents should make sure to have the name, address and phone number of the person they are shipping to in order to help the drivers reach the recipient more easily, allowing them to have all the information they need on-hand. “The more information possible, the better it gets the package from Place A to Place B,” Linderman said.

For those who plan to pack their gifts at home before sending them off, they should try to make sure they have enough packing in the box, though there should still be extra room in the box for things to be safely jostled. Fragile things should always be in the middle surrounded by bubble wrap and packing peanuts, while clothes can be stuffed so that they can fit in more compact boxes.

“We typically figure if you take a box from waist high and drop it to the ground, if you think it won’t break its packed well enough,” Linderman said, adding that doing so is the same speed and shock that a box will come along the conveyer belt, where it may possibly run into other packages.

As for international packaging, Linderman shared that the key is to have a list of the contents by quantity, type and value beforehand as well as the phone number of the person receiving the package, as customs need all of this information before the package can continue its journey.

Possibly the best tip Linderman could offer, however, is to simply have a bit of extra patience while trying to ship something, despite how stressful it may be. “Our goal here is that every customer gets the same time, consideration and service. We’re not going to rush someone, and we’re also not going to take more time than needed to get from A to Z with their transaction.”