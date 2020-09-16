Residents are encouraged to get their yearly vaccination as flu season begins

MUSCATINE — With the COVID-19 pandemic holding steady, getting a flu shot this year could be more important than ever.
“It’s extremely vital for not only our Muscatine County residents, but all of the state and all of the United States and broader to get their flu vaccines this year,” said Christy Roby Williams, Muscatine County director of public health.
Monday, the Muscatine County Public Health clinic began offering flu vaccines by appointment only. Residents must be symptom free and will call before entering the building for an additional screening.
The clinic is part of the Vaccine for Children program, a federally funded vaccine eligibility program for American-Indian or Alaskan-Native children and children who are enrolled in Medicaid or who are either under insured or have no insurance.
“We want the community to know that we are that access point,” Roby Williams said.
October to February is the most common time to contract the flu, with the season peaking in December. Doctors recommend getting a flu shot just before the season kicks into high gear, but they can be given at any time.
“We don’t know what COVID-19 combined with influenza A and B will look like, so if we can add one element of immunization boosting, then we definitely are encouraging our county and general public, especially those living or working in or who have family in long term care facilities, to get flu vaccines,” Roby Williams said.
With pharmacies, Community Health Care and other clinics offering the vaccine, Roby Williams added that is easy and safe to get a flu shot, as long as a person wears a mask.
“Many times, health insurance will cover a flu vaccine as a preventative measure, so a person may not even have to pay out of pocket for it,” she said, “though they should check with their insurance and primary health care providers first.”
With how similar influenza and COVID-19 symptoms are, Roby Williams said when symptoms begin showing, the affected person should stay home and contact their primary health provider, who will guide them through the next steps.
“At this point, the only criteria to determine whether an illness is influenza or COVID-19 is testing,” Williams said. “When folks go to their providers or to screening clinics, they need to request that they get tested for both COVID-19 and influenza, as well as any other like-viruses, such as strep.”
Washing hands frequently for 30 seconds, using hand sanitizer, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, and social distancing will help prevent both COVID-19 and the flu.
Flu shots are still highly recommended as an additional precaution.
“Even if it’s not the exact same strain that’s going around," Williams said, "the vaccine still helps build some immunity in your system."
