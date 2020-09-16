Residents are encouraged to get their yearly vaccination as flu season begins

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — With the COVID-19 pandemic holding steady, getting a flu shot this year could be more important than ever.

“It’s extremely vital for not only our Muscatine County residents, but all of the state and all of the United States and broader to get their flu vaccines this year,” said Christy Roby Williams, Muscatine County director of public health.

Monday, the Muscatine County Public Health clinic began offering flu vaccines by appointment only. Residents must be symptom free and will call before entering the building for an additional screening.

The clinic is part of the Vaccine for Children program, a federally funded vaccine eligibility program for American-Indian or Alaskan-Native children and children who are enrolled in Medicaid or who are either under insured or have no insurance.

“We want the community to know that we are that access point,” Roby Williams said.

October to February is the most common time to contract the flu, with the season peaking in December. Doctors recommend getting a flu shot just before the season kicks into high gear, but they can be given at any time.