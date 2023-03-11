MUSCATINE – With March 20 being the first day of spring, Muscatine residents will soon need to prepare for the increase of daylight by “springing forward” one hour this weekend.

On Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m., Muscatine residents will need to set their clocks forward one hour as the country shifts into Daylight Saving Time.

In order to not be late for anything that day, it is recommended that residents move their clocks up Saturday night before going to sleep. This is only necessary for manual clocks and some digital clocks, however, as many other personal items such as phones, laptops and some car clocks will change automatically.

It is also recommended to go to bed 15 to 20 minutes earlier and wake up about an hour earlier the day before Daylight Savings to help the transition into ‘losing’ an hour of sleep feel less tiring.

But while timeliness may be the factor impacted most by Daylight Savings, the team at the Muscatine Fire Department have made their mission to push reminders of fire safety and prevention during the bi-annual changing.

Over the weekend, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman recommends that residents change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. These detectors should also be tested, and the dates of each detector should be checked. If the detectors are faulty or if they are over 10 years old, then new detectors should be bought as soon as possible.

“These detectors do not last forever,” Hartman said. “It is important that you check the date on the detectors and replace those that are seven years old or more.”

Recent residential fires have shown the dangers of not having a working smoke detector, Hartman pointed out. Although the people living in these homes were able to escape after being woken up by their pets, it had still been a very close call that could have been avoided if the smoke detectors in these homes had been operational.

“If their pets did not wake them, we would have lost more than just two homes,” he continued. “We were very fortunate. Working smoke detectors may have alerted the occupants sooner and potentially saved their homes.”