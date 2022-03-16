Residents asked to submit questions for Muscatine 'State of the City' address

MUSCATINE – With his first "State of the City" address as mayor quickly approaching, Brad Bark intends to change the format of this year’s speech to allow Muscatine residents to set the tone of the presentation.

Bark announced the address will make up the first part of his "Muscatine In Focus" show on March 31, with the second part of the show being devoted to questions from Muscatine residents. He will be joined during the address, which will discuss Muscatine’s past, present and future, by city administrator Carol Webb.

"We thought it would be fun this year – to hear what the community has on its mind and to respond to them," Webb said.

Bark could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Webb believes the majority of the broadcast will center on questions from the community. She believes the event will be pre-recorded, as most of the "Muscatine in Focus" shows are.

"Muscatine in Focus" is available on Muscatine Access Channel 9 run from Muscatine Community College. It is also available on the channel’s YouTube page. The show, in which Bark speaks with members of the Muscatine community regarding issues of the day, premiered on Feb. 3. During the initial show, he said the focus would be on positive news and share the things going on in the city.

Questions should be submitted by March 25 to city communications manager Kevin Jenison at kjenison@muscatineiowa.gov or at feedback@muscatineiowa.gov. Residents are asked to limit questions to 140 characters or less, and be respectful with content. Questions will be compiled by subject matter with the most frequently asked posed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0