Residents can help choose Muscatine images to go on the water tower
Residents can help choose Muscatine images to go on the water tower

Water tower

Last year, residents helped Muscatine Power & Water win a new design wrap for the city's water tower, and now Power & Water wants their city to help pick some of the images that will go on the tower.

 David Hotle

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Power and Water is asking for the community’s input on its water tower’s new look.

Last October, Muscatine won the Iowa Finance Authority’s “It’s in the Water” contest, earning the city a custom, one-of-a-kind water tower wrap.

Muscatine native and artist Laura Palmer will design the collage that will be put on the water tower, using “iconic” images and features that relate the city, including things like pearl buttons, watermelons, the Muscatine Bridge and more.

While some images will remain a surprise until the reveal, MP&W wants the community to offer input and help pick the other images. From Feb. 23-29, people can vote on these images through a survey posted on the MP&W website and Facebook page. Voters will also have the chance to win a pair of Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball tickets for the Mar. 3 game.

MP&W is expected to shut down the water tower soon after the voting is complete, giving its interior and exterior a refurbishment in preparation for the new design, which will be revealed during a public event sometime in the summer.

