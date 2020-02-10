MUSCATINE — Local landowners have the opportunity to learn how to use fire safely to manage soil, water and wildlife resources.
On Thursday, Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Great Rivers Alliance of Southeast Iowa and the Tri-Rivers Conservation Foundation will be holding a workshop in using prescribed fire. This workshop will be held at the Environmental Learning Center at Discovery Park in Muscatine, and only residents 18 years of age or older may attend.
“We usually do this class every couple of years and we haven’t done one for two years. This will be our fifth one,” said Katie Hammond, the Executive Director for Louisa County Conservation. “The purpose of this class is to help private land owners that maybe have CRP contract management agreements where they have to do prescribed fire or other types of things. It’s a way to learn more information on prescribed fire so you can apply it safely to your own property if you’re a land owner.”
Residents will be taught to use prescribed fire as a management tool. The class will explain the benefits, safety skills and how to write burn plans and set management goals and objectives.
“Fire is a management tool, we’re not just burning to make the ground black. We have objectives that we’re trying to reach,” said Hammond.
You have free articles remaining.
Participants will learn about a fire equipment cache. Because part of prescribed fire management is knowing how to put out the fire once it’s done, volunteer firefighters are also encouraged to attend.
“We’re trying to pack a tidbit of all this information into one day, and if people are really interested in prescribed fire, then they can take the full certification class by themselves.” Another benefit, Hammond mentioned, is the chance to meet other landowners who are interested in using prescribed burns. “They can meet other like-minded land owners who they might be able to form alliances with to help in their management strategies.” There will also be time at the end of the class to answer specific questions and help people come up with their own fire plan.
This is not a certification class nor will there be a burn demonstration. “Every couple years we do the full certification as needed, but taking our workshop that we’re putting on allows landowners to utilize the fire cache of equipment we have,” Hammond said, “We just want people to realize that we aren’t certifying them in any way, we’re just giving them all the information so they can make good, informed decisions about why and when to burn and if it’s a good day to burn or not.”
Coffee, donuts, lunch and class materials are included in the $15 registration fee. Pre-registration for the class is required and space is limited. Register online at www.tri-rivers.org or pick up a form at the Louisa or Muscatine County Conservation offices and mail it in. Deadline for registration is Feb. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.