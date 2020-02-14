Residents concerned about new owners of park address Muscatine council for help

“We are scared,” she said. “People out there are really petrified of losing their homes.”

Resident Gerald Lackie said he had lived in the park since 2006. He claims he was charged many times the rate for water. He said there had been sewer back-ups in some trailers. Lackie said the trailer park was supposed to remove snow, and hadn’t been. He hopes the city looks into the issues.

Resident Angela Smith-Stoltz said many of the residents are single parents or the elderly. She said the residents are trying to form a tenant’s group to have “strength in numbers” in case something happens. She also said residents have been invited to speak to the state legislature regarding the situation. She said the park has given refunds as a result of the water meters, but is concerned they will try something similar again.

Smith-Stoltz said she has learned the LLC has purchased 16 mobile home parks in Iowa and many have reported having the same problems. She said there is also another company doing similar things and commented there are websites showing investors how to purchase mobile home parks and price gouge the tenants as many of them can’t afford to move.

Council member Kelcey Brackett commented that there are two bills in the state legislature dealing with giving mobile home renters the same rights as people who rent other living spaces. The tenants commented Brackett had been invaluable in helping them contact people who could help.

