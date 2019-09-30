It took 22 inmates from the Anamosa Men’s Reformatory three months to build one of the nation’s earliest paved roadways when it was first constructed in 1914.
On Friday, an estimated crowd of 100 local residents, state dignitaries, vintage automobile owners and other interested people attended the dedication of the 1914 Convict-Built Concrete Road and celebrated the 105-year anniversary of the road’s construction.
The 1.32-mile section of concrete road was constructed in Louisa County from what is now the Iowa Highway 92 corridor through Fredonia and ended at a wooden bridge that once spanned the Iowa River.
Tom Woodruff, Coralville, a member of Hometown Pride Louisa County, Inc., which sponsored the highway recognition effort, explained before the dedication why the Hometown Pride committee had tackled the project.
“It’s a very rare road in that it’s one of the few (paved roads) built in the United States outside of city limits,” he explained.
He said the committee was hoping that putting the spotlight back on the old roadway would eventually boost local tourism by highlighting its relationship to transportation, prisoner rehabilitation and history.
According to a brochure distributed at the dedication, Louisa County residents were dealing with a “near-impassable sand bank through Fredonia east from the Iowa River.”
Dedication speakers Will Thomson, who designed interpretive signage for the road; and Mark Lowe, director of the Iowa Department of Transportation, both said the foundation for the Convict Road was established in 1904 when the first paved roadway in Iowa, a half-block section, was constructed in LeMars.
Thomson put the road’s construction into context, explaining Woodrow Wilson was president at the time; Prince Ferdinand of Austria was assassinated that year, precipitating the start of World War I; and the first ship sailed through the Panama Canal.
The Convict Highway had its own connection to the Panama Canal, Steve Wendl, a correctional counselor at Anamosa who also manages historical programs at the facility, reported to the group. According to Wendl, the guard who supervised the inmates on the Convict Road had also supervised inmate labor involved in the building of the canal.
“He had a very good resume,” Wendl told the group, adding the guard’s experience likely contributed to the success of the Convict Highway construction project.
“He knew how to manage them and everything I’ve read said the inmates were eager workers,” Wendl said.
William Sperfslage, Deputy Director of Institutions for the Iowa Department of Corrections and former Anamosa warden, agreed and said the lessons learned over 100 years ago still applied today. Sperfslage said his experience told him that inmates who work while serving their sentence generally feel they are giving back to the community and conduct their work with a passion.
“Work is not punishment,” he said.
In her poem “Legacies”, which she read to the group on Friday, Mary Masonholder Wilson, Columbus Junction, said that idea — coupled with the enduring strength of the old roadway and a plea for its preservation — was a key focus of her literary work.
“Feel the presence of the … departed convicts; Follow in their steps and leave YOUR mark upon the earth,” she read.
A collection of stories and other information about the Convict Highway is available in the publication Sands of Time. For information on the booklet, contact Woodruff at apwood@aol.com.
