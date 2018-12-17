MUSCATINE — Tensions ran high as more discussion on slag took place Monday during the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Another group gathered in the chamber of the county administration building to hear local scientific consultant Edward Askew's findings on slag, a by-product of the steel-making process the county has been applying to gravel roads, versus crushed limestone.
Askew said he used information from material safety data sheets (MSDS) provided by Wendling Quarries and Harsco Metals and Minerals to compare the materials as requested in November by the board. In an "apples-to-apples" comparison of the materials' toxicity and ability to alter the pH of water, Askew said there is an issue of exposure from slag as opposed to limestone because of the heavy metals that may be present in it.
Much of the discussion was around whether there was any evidence of contamination in fields, ditches and water where the product is used. Askew said, according to the material safety data sheet provided by Harsco, the supplier of the county's slag, the material can raise the pH of water to 10 to 12, well above the allowed pH level of nine according to water quality standards in the Iowa Administrative Code.
He also said there are personal protective equipment requirements for employees at the facility working with slag because it should not be inhaled or ingested. Askew said his firm has planned to set up testing of the water that runs off slag piles at Harsco and is requesting a storm water pollution prevention plan for the company from Iowa Department of Natural Resources, (IDNR).
According to the MSDS from Harsco, the unintended mixture of slag with water can result in elevated pH and advises slag runoff avoid storm sewers and ditches. Askew said he was worried about the toxicity if slag was ingested by way of dust by humans or livestock.
"Here's my concern," Supervisor Nathan Mather said, "I asked you the last time you were here and I'm asking you this time, what evidence you have of any kind of contamination, and you don't have any. Is that correct?"
"What I have here is what the MSDS says," Askew said.
Mather said the use of slag had been authorized by IDNR and national authorities as a safe material more than a decade ago and the board is not in the position to second guess those authorities based on the information it has received so far. Askew recommended that the board look into the issue.
"So, I would say, as a local government agency, that you show due diligence in reviewing the documentation that is unbiased," he said. "This is provided by the companies that produce the material, so if they find that there is a hazard and they recommend not to do something, to ignore that information, I believe, is not showing the proper diligence as a government body."
Mather said there wasn't any evidence of contamination presented to the board and he didn't take issue with the data provided by Harsco in the MSDS. When pressed about the continued use of slag, he said he doesn't have a "vested interest" in it.
When the board started looking into and implementing the use of slag, Supervisor Robert Howard said he was on the board. Since then, when the county started using slag on the roads and "it's our obligation and our position to utilize those agencies provided by us through the government to help protect the citizens — the citizens of this county," he said.
"And one of them is the IDNR, and according to the IDNR, you not only can use slag on roads, it's one of their recommended uses," he added. He explained agencies the board had consulted when the issue first came up, including Environmental Protection Agency and Centers for Disease Control, advise the board on what it can and cannot do.
The conversation shifted from concerns around the possible environmental affects of the materials to the damage residents claim occurred because of the slag.
"You're putting something on the road that's causing flat tires and people don't like it," Askew said, "that is why they're here."
Mather said the board has "taken steps to investigate the quality of the product" to see if the slag is the reason for metal debris on the roads. "I don't want to spend a few extra hundred thousand dollars of the county's money and find that you folks are still getting flat tires. I think that would be a waste of everyone's time and money," he said.
Doug Hoag and Daryl Sywassink presented information they received from the county regarding costs of rock versus slag and how much of each are needed to cover the roads. The pair made a presentation in November before the board, just before the election, backed by nearly 50 county residents.
According to Hoag's calculations using numbers provided by the county engineer, he couldn't find how the county was saving that much money by using slag. He came up with $6.175 per ton of slag mix versus $6-6.50 per ton of 3/4 inch road rock. Supervisor Jeff Sorenson said the county would have to increase the rural roads tax levy by $117,000 if it stopped using slag.
One of the key issues raised by the group is the prevalence of large metal pieces from slag that residents allege are puncturing tires and breaking windshields. There was some debate on whether a correlation between the amount of slag used on the roads in the last 10 years and the amount of tube and tire repair in the county could be found. The other issue is the potential for a class action lawsuit based on contamination and/or property damages.
Speaking for the residents in the room, Hoag said there were more than 700 residents who signed a petition for the county to quit using slag and they would continue to come before the board until the issues surrounding the use of slag are resolved.
As a side note, Supervisor Jeff Sorenson reminded those with private wells on their property to have them tested yearly and that the county provides the testing for free. Eric Furnas, county planning and zoning director, clarified that testing is done for E. coli and nitrates, not heavy metals.
Chairman Scott Sauer ended the discussion citing two documents, one from Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the other from Iowa Public Health Department, both approving and promoting the use of slag on roads.
