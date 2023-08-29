Muscatine residents had a chance to see LST-324 World War II Memorial Ship, which lives on as a memorial to those who served on it and meaningful symbol for veterans.

Thanks to its crew’s efforts, the ship is able to sail into different towns, giving people a chance to see the ship up close and learn about its history. Although Muscatine wasn’t one of its scheduled stops, residents did have the opportunity to see it up close and when it passed through Lock and Dam 16 on Sunday, August 27.

Jeff Osborne, Second Ward Representative for the Muscatine City Council, spent a majority of this past weekend posting updates of the ship’s coordinates for those who were interested in seeing it. Despite not having a personal connection to the ship, Osborne emphasized how important it was for him to promote Muscatine as “a place to be”, which includes promoting any and all of its special occasions.

“A lot of folks say that there isn’t anything to do here, so I’m an administrator on a Facebook group where our purpose is to promote all of the things there is to do here in Muscatine," he said. "We’re in the center of everything.”

He also noted Muscatine’s connection to the Mississippi River has allowed for similar big events and visits from boats, such as when the American Duchess landed in Muscatine last summer.

“There’s just a lot of interest in this community… There’s almost a whole sub-culture developing around the boat traffic that goes by, and it’s kind of fun to see that," Osborne said.

The LST-325 is the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship, Tank of its kind, first being commissioned on February 1, 1943. It served throughout the war, including sailing to the beaches of Normandy to help with the D-Day campaign.

Following D-Day on Dec 28, 1944, the next major accomplishment for the LST-325 was when it helped rescue 700 men from the S.S. Empire Javelin after it had been torpedoed. Many missions later, the ship was eventually decommissioned in 1999 before being acquired by the USS Ship Memorial in 2000.

Resident Marilyn Andress shared that she had seen it as a connection to her father, who had served in World War II and had been on a ship similar to the LST-325. When she first heard about the ship coming through Muscatine, she and her family had immediately gone to try and catch it.

“We were all yelling ‘thank you for your service’ to the ship’s crew,” Andress said. “That was a really nice moment, and I was so happy to see so many young people there who had brought their kids out to see it, and hopefully they talked to their children about the significance of that ship.”

Currently, the LST-325 is still making its way up the Mississippi towards its next scheduled stop. Over the next few weeks, citizens will have the chance to see the ship up close and in-person while at its three tour locations. From August 31 to September 4, it’ll be at Riverside Park in La Crosse (WI). Then, from Sept. 7 to Sept. 12, it’ll be docked at the Mississippi River Walk in Dubuque (IA). Finally, the ship is scheduled to be docked at the Hannibal Riverfront in Hannibal (MO) from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18.

For more information on the LST-325 Memorial or on the locations that it will be at for tours, residents can go to https://www.lstmemorial.org/cruise.

US Navy deploys more chaplains for suicide prevention