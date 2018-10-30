Try 1 month for 99¢

Muscatine residents affected by severe weather this month can apply for individual grant assistance to cover losses.

Governor Kim Reynolds proclaimed a disaster Oct. 22, which allows state resources to be used for recovery. Qualifying households must be within the disaster declaration area and meet income guidelines.

Grants are available for up to $5,000 per household to cover home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and expense of temporary housing. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses.

Households must have an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guideline. The maximum incomes are

Household

size

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

 

30 day gross

income

$ 2,023

$ 2,743

 $ 3,463

$ 4,183

$ 4,903

$ 5,623

$ 6,343

 $ 7,063

 

Annual gross

income

$ 24,280

$ 32,920

$ 41,560

$ 50,200

$ 58,840

$ 67,480

$ 76,120

$ 84,760

Households with more than eight members must add $720/$8,640 for each additional member. Muscatine County residents should call Community Action of Eastern Iowa at 563-263-9290 or toll free at 866-263-9290.

Applications will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 10, or until all funding has been expended.

— Journal Staff

