Muscatine residents affected by severe weather this month can apply for individual grant assistance to cover losses.
Governor Kim Reynolds proclaimed a disaster Oct. 22, which allows state resources to be used for recovery. Qualifying households must be within the disaster declaration area and meet income guidelines.
Grants are available for up to $5,000 per household to cover home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and expense of temporary housing. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses.
Households must have an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guideline. The maximum incomes are
Household
size
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
30 day gross
income
$ 2,023
$ 2,743
$ 3,463
$ 4,183
$ 4,903
$ 5,623
$ 6,343
$ 7,063
Annual gross
income
$ 24,280
$ 32,920
$ 41,560
$ 50,200
$ 58,840
$ 67,480
$ 76,120
$ 84,760
Households with more than eight members must add $720/$8,640 for each additional member. Muscatine County residents should call Community Action of Eastern Iowa at 563-263-9290 or toll free at 866-263-9290.
Applications will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 10, or until all funding has been expended.
— Journal Staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.