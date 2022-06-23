Residents reminded to give their pets access to plenty of water and shade during summer

MUSCATINE — Even the most caring and loving pet owner can sometimes make a mistake — and during the warmest months of the year, there’s always room for extra precautions.

In her five years of working at Riverside Animal Hospital, Dr. Kelli Ruther shared that she has seen at least a couple of cases of animal heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses each year.

“I wouldn’t say that its super common, but we will see maybe one or two when it gets real hot, usually in the summer,” Ruther explained. “My brother’s dog had heat stroke at one point, and I know that Animal Control in the Quad Cities had to deal with some recently, so it’s out there for sure. There’s definitely a risk when people are out walking or hiking with their dogs, so owners need to be cautious.”

Above all else, the biggest piece of advice Ruther gave when it came to the subject of preventing animal heatstroke was to provide any and all furry companions with plenty of cold, fresh water available in order to keep them properly hydrated. She also recommended that this water get changed at least one to two times each day — especially if it’s outside — in order for it to keep its temperature as well as its freshness.

Another tip that Ruther recommended was to get walks done either in the early mornings or late evenings when the temperatures are cooler and cement or asphalt is less likely to be hot, reducing the risk of a dog’s paw pads getting burned. One recommended way to test the heat of cement is to feel it with the back of your hand, and if you can’t keep it there for 5 seconds, then it’s too hot for a dog’s feet.

Understanding that some dogs enjoy being outside throughout the day, Ruther added that along with having access to a large amount of water, these outdoor dogs should also be given a source of shade or some sort of shelter with plenty of air flow, such as an open garage or dog house, so that they can get out of the sun and the heat whenever they need to.

When asked about the potential signs of heat stroke, Ruther recommended that pet owners pay close attention to their pet’s breathing, heart rate and energy levels.

“If they’re breathing really heavily or are really lethargic and don’t want to get up, these would be signs of heat stroke,” she said. “Once owners see this, they need to make sure that they get their pets into a cooler area and give them water. If it gets really severe, however, then they need to be brought to a veterinarian immediately.”

One tip that isn’t recommended, however, is placing an overheated animal in a tub of icy cold water, as this can send them into shock and put their life at greater risk.

“You have to cool your animals down slowly,” Ruther said.

Ruther also took time to emphasize the importance of not leaving dogs in a car when it is extremely hot outside, stating that for some breeds of dog, it may take only 20 minutes for it to die from overheating. According to research provided by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, once outside temperatures reaches 80 degrees or higher, the inside of a car can reach temperatures of nearly 100 degrees in a matter of minutes.

“Just having the window cracked isn’t going to be enough to provide proper air flow, and even leaving your car on with the air conditioning running is still a risk because if the car shuts off for whatever reason and the owner doesn’t know this, then it’s going to heat back up real fast,” Ruther said. “We just have to keep in mind that we wouldn’t want to be in there because we couldn’t survive in a hot car either, so we shouldn’t leave our pets in there either.”

