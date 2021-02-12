Residents reminded to keep fire hydrants clear

With snow on the ground and more on the way, the Muscatine Fire Department reminds people to clear the snow and ice from around fire hydrants near their sidewalks.

“If we cannot see the hydrant or we have to dig it out, that causes delays in our response and in getting the water we need,” Fire Chief Jerry Ewers said. “Every second counts. So, we are asking residents to help us protect them by ensuring that a three-foot area is cleared around hydrants that may be located on their property so that we can connect to them when needed.”