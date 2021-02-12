Residents reminded to keep fire hydrants clear

With snow on the ground and more on the way, the Muscatine Fire Department reminds people to clear the snow and ice from around fire hydrants near their sidewalks.
The National Fire Prevention Association reports snow accumulation can quickly obstruct fire hydrants and block access from fire department vehicles. People are asked to make sure the fire department has access to the water supply needed to respond to a fire.
“If we cannot see the hydrant or we have to dig it out, that causes delays in our response and in getting the water we need,” Fire Chief Jerry Ewers said. “Every second counts. So, we are asking residents to help us protect them by ensuring that a three-foot area is cleared around hydrants that may be located on their property so that we can connect to them when needed.”
Fire code states unobstructed access to hydrants shall be maintained at all times. With over 1,300 fire hydrants in Muscatine, everyone has a role to play in making sure the hydrants are clear.