Resolutions request "countywide effort to encourage new development"

WAPELLO — A local component would be added to a state incentive for the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction, under two proposed resolutions that were presented to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.
Louisa Development Group Executive Director Cole Smith and Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Mike Norris, who attended the meeting by Zoom, presented the resolutions and other details to the board.
According to earlier reports, the Iowa Economic Development Authority approved a state incentive of around $540,000 to Tyson Foods in August. The earlier reports indicated the company planned to upgrade its killing floor by replacing electrical prods used to render hogs unconscious before they are killed, with a carbon dioxide gas system.
The upgrade is expected to cost around $15.4 million and projected to be completed by July 2022.
As part of the state incentives, Tyson will hire an additional 10 new workers at the plant, with at least eight of them earning $19.65 per hour.
Under the proposed resolution that specifically targets the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction, a five-year, sliding scale property tax abatement would be available to the company on the increased value of the plant generated by the upgrade.
During the first year of the program, the abatement would be 75%, followed by 60% in the second year; then 45% in the third year; 30% in the fourth year; and ending with 15% in the fifth year.
The second proposed resolution would encourage all incorporated cities in Louisa County to “offer property tax incentives as a county-wide effort to encourage new development.”
Norris said the second resolution would demonstrate the county was not singling out larger firms for the abatement program.
The proposed resolutions were presented by the two economic development officials only for discussion and no action was taken. However, the supervisors did agree to add both resolutions to the board’s Oct. 12 meeting for action.
In another economic development discussion, supervisor chair Randy Griffin reported during the supervisors’ regular “meetings attended” update on a recent discussion he recently held with Karl Reichert, Muscatine, to discuss the possibility of establishing a port authority facility in the county.
“It would (provide) an ability to ship and receive goods internationally,” Griffin explained, adding he thought the closest port authority south was in St. Louis.
Supervisor Brad Quigley said there had been discussions about establishing a port authority in Burlington and possibly Fort Madison, but he was unaware of anything being finalized.
The idea had also been discussed in Muscatine, but had not gotten far, Griffin said, explaining areas farther north ran into winter freeze-up of the Mississippi River, which limited the barges that would be used to haul containers. He said a facility in Louisa County would serve a 250-mile radius.
“(Reichert) thinks this is an opportunity for Louisa County. We have this three and half trillion (federal infrastructure bill) coming through and he said there will be a lot of money that can be put into things like this,” Griffin said, adding other federal grants could also be tapped, which would mean no direct cost to the county.
Griffin said he would continue meeting on the issue and report back to the board.
In other action during the meeting, the supervisors:
• Approved $215,800 in claims;
• Received the weekly department update from county engineer Adam Shutt;
• Met with emergency management director Brian Hall about panic button installations in county facilities;
• Accepted the resignation of Mike Delzell as a Medical Examiner Investigator.