Resolutions request "countywide effort to encourage new development"

During the first year of the program, the abatement would be 75%, followed by 60% in the second year; then 45% in the third year; 30% in the fourth year; and ending with 15% in the fifth year.

The second proposed resolution would encourage all incorporated cities in Louisa County to “offer property tax incentives as a county-wide effort to encourage new development.”

Norris said the second resolution would demonstrate the county was not singling out larger firms for the abatement program.

The proposed resolutions were presented by the two economic development officials only for discussion and no action was taken. However, the supervisors did agree to add both resolutions to the board’s Oct. 12 meeting for action.

In another economic development discussion, supervisor chair Randy Griffin reported during the supervisors’ regular “meetings attended” update on a recent discussion he recently held with Karl Reichert, Muscatine, to discuss the possibility of establishing a port authority facility in the county.

“It would (provide) an ability to ship and receive goods internationally,” Griffin explained, adding he thought the closest port authority south was in St. Louis.