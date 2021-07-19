 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Resting in the sun
0 comments
top story

Resting in the sun

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ducks

Waterfowl rest in the shade out of the hot sun Monday morning at the pond in Weed Park.

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Waterfowl rest in the shade out of the hot sun Monday morning at the pond in Weed Park.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnist Gary Moore dies, 66
Local

Columnist Gary Moore dies, 66

  • Updated

Gary W. Moore, bestselling and award-winning author of Playing with the Enemy: A Baseball Prodigy, World War II, and the Long Journey Home, He…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News