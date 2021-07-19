Resting in the sun

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Waterfowl rest in the shade out of the hot sun Monday morning at the pond in Weed Park.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Waterfowl rest in the shade out of the hot sun Monday morning at the pond in Weed Park.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess reported at least two people died Wednesday after a private airplane they were on crashed in …
According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Safety Information and Analysis Sharing report, a 1972 Piper PA-28-150 that crashed just north of Muscatine Wednesday afternoon had gone down “under unknown circumstances.”
DEERFIELD, Kan. — Small-town folks in Deerfield knew school superintendent Daniel Slack and his wife, Elizabeth Sharon Slack, as the older cou…
The family of a Muscatine County volunteer firefighter who was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding a bike in 2019 has filed suit against a Morning Sun man accused of driving a tractor trailer as well as the business that owned the vehicle.
A longtime Muscatine resident has recently finished his first book promising that any problem can be eliminated within a week.
WEST LIBERTY — Less than a week before the Muscatine County Fair opens its gates, manager Kelsey Morris spent Wednesday morning with her team …
Gary W. Moore, bestselling and award-winning author of Playing with the Enemy: A Baseball Prodigy, World War II, and the Long Journey Home, He…
MUSCATINE – A smoking electrical outlet caused the evacuation of a house at 510 West Fourth Street Tuesday morning, but the situation was cont…
MUSCATINE — The sheep, cows, goats and other animals from the Agriculture Center received a few extra visitors this week, thanks to the Elemen…
MUSCATINE – During a “Coffee with the Mayor” event Saturday morning, Mayor Diana Broderson announced her intention to seek re-election to her …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.