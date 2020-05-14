Restocking the food supply for the needy in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE — Through May 22, the Hawk Hauler will be in town to collect food in an effort to restock the shelves at the Salvation Army of Muscatine County.
Every year, during the week after Valentine’s Day, Tantara Transportation and Krieger Auto Group hold a food drive to benefit the Salvation Army during the Two Weeks of Love event. Usually the food lasts for the rest of the year. This year, the food ran out at the beginning of May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our goal is to replenish their pantry,” Ashley Sink of Tantara Transportation said. “We got in contact with local grocery stores and set up a rotation of when we can have the Hawk Hauler there.”
For the event, the semi normally used to carry the Iowa Hawkeyes’ equipment to away games is being used to collect the food. The grocery stores the semi is located at will make up $20 food bags people can buy to donate to the collection. Workers from Krieger and Tantara are staffing the semi. The collection is being held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Joey Krieger of Krieger Auto Group said when he has been working the turnout by the community to help resupply the food pantry has been very strong. On Wednesday, the crew took 100 bags to be contributed. He said November’s Two Weeks of Love campaign had raised roughly the same amount as every year, but no one could have predicted the increased need due to COVID-19.
“That food supply has quickly dwindled down to zero,” he said. “It’s gotten so bad we are taking food straight from this trailer and handing it out to the citizens of Muscatine County within 24 hours.”
Lt. Greg Bock of the Salvation Army of Muscatine County said he was amazed the two businesses teamed up to help the community. He said the businesses had recalled furloughed workers to work at the semi.
"Whenever the human suffering is prevalent like it has been with COVID-19, there are businesses like Tantara and Krieger that show how rooted they are in the community," he said. "It blows my mind just how generous the community is."
Bock said the assistance was unexpected and he is grateful for it. He said there is a two week lull getting food into the Salvation Army from the food bank, as food is in high demand in many areas.
The goal of the drive is to raise 60 days worth of food for the Salvation Army food pantry. To donate, either stop at the truck site or following the “Pandemic Pantry” Facebook page, which will explain where to give either a food or a cash donation.
"The impact of the COVID crisis will be felt for a long time once its declared over, if they ever declare it over, but I also feel the impact of the generosity of the people from Muscatine County and especially businesses like Tantara and Krieger will be felt even longer because people will understand places they do business really care about the community they are in," Bock said.
The Hawk Hauler is moving to Blain’s Farm and Fleet beginning Friday. The drive runs through May 22.
