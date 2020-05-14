Restocking the food supply for the needy in Muscatine County

“That food supply has quickly dwindled down to zero,” he said. “It’s gotten so bad we are taking food straight from this trailer and handing it out to the citizens of Muscatine County within 24 hours.”

Lt. Greg Bock of the Salvation Army of Muscatine County said he was amazed the two businesses teamed up to help the community. He said the businesses had recalled furloughed workers to work at the semi.

"Whenever the human suffering is prevalent like it has been with COVID-19, there are businesses like Tantara and Krieger that show how rooted they are in the community," he said. "It blows my mind just how generous the community is."

Bock said the assistance was unexpected and he is grateful for it. He said there is a two week lull getting food into the Salvation Army from the food bank, as food is in high demand in many areas.

The goal of the drive is to raise 60 days worth of food for the Salvation Army food pantry. To donate, either stop at the truck site or following the “Pandemic Pantry” Facebook page, which will explain where to give either a food or a cash donation.