MUSCATINE — One of Muscatine's top attractions will get a little TLC in the coming months.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources commission approved plans and funding Thursday for the restoration of Pine Creek Grist Mill. The mill was built in 1848 by Benjamin Nye, one of the first settlers of the county.
It sits in Wildcat Den State Park and was added to the National Register of Historic Places nearly 40 years ago in 1979. The park, about 12 miles east of Muscatine, features features natural rock outcroppings, hiking trails and campsites over its 423 recreational acres.
Work to be done on the site includes cleaning and bleaching of building siding and facia.
Travis Baker, Land and Waters Bureau chief, said bleaching the wooden structure helps remove old stain to get the wood back to its natural state before new stain is applied.
"This helps the mill have a more uniform look," he said, "since multiple, different stains were used on it through the years."
Work will also be done on the mill's pump house.
"The pump house was in a dilapidated state," Baker said. "The roof and siding are in such a bad state they needed replacement."
Costs for the entire restoration were estimated at $108,000. Bid letting began Feb. 21 and three bids were received for the work. The commission accepted a bid for $101,340 from Justin Myers Construction Inc. of Mediapolis.
The mill operates for educational purposes and consists of a 20-horsepower water turbine. When water is low, a 40-horsepower steam engine provides back-up. The main building is three-and-a-half stories with a two-story addition built with native oak beams.
Funding for the work will come from the state-invested Resource Enhancement and Protection program. Like the name suggests, funds go to enhancing and protecting Iowa's natural and cultural resources.
The mill is one of the focal points of the park, and commission members discussed whether the building could double as space for events such as weddings, as many old barns and buildings across the state have done.
The layout of the building is authentic to the design of mid-century mills and accessibility would be an issue. Since the mill is also on the historic register, there are limitations on what changes may be made to the structure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.