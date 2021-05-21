Return to Better hopes to provide assistance for Muscatine entrepreneurs

MUSCATINE – As Muscatine reopens after the COVID-19 health emergency, The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) reports most small businesses downtown have been able to remain open.
Earlier this month GMCI announced its Return to Better initiative to aid small businesses and budding entrepreneurs to find the tools they need for success. It is conducting a survey to assess the needs of the business community and what resources are available. From there, a localized working group will be formed. To take the survey, go to https://azvfc3mkqm1.typeform.com/to/EPcegyfQ.
“In terms of what I have seen, it varies,” Erik Reader, president and CEO of GMCCI, said regarding how well Muscatine small businesses have withstood the COVID-19 shutdown. “Some have gotten along very well; some have evolved and adapted and changed their business models a bit.”
Restaurants had to change business models, offering delivery service or carry out. Retailers, he said, were adapting. There has not been a rash of closings and he had not heard many stores are not going to reopen after COVID. The city and the state helped by making funds available to businesses that needed help.
Return to Better Institute founder and managing director Jake Hamann said there is an opportunity to provide new businesses with the tools to adapt in much the same way. He hopes the working group will be made from members of the business community, elected officials and the public. It will be up to the institute to provide such things as education or contacts to new businesses that are designed to help them. He said the idea is for Return to Better to help the community organize and then the community will be responsible for the future of driving growth and value creation.
“A lot of this was created with over 10 years of experience in Peoria – in the central Illinois area,” Hamann said. “Now, due to the pandemic the idea of helping entrepreneurs create business has kind of rose to the surface."
Several federal grants are coming out to fund new small business, he said, and grant committees look for an existing entrepreneurship group. Hamann said this is a good time for Muscatine to get ahead of the curve.
Reader is happy the federal government is taking small business into account and providing funding to keep businesses open.