Return to Better hopes to provide assistance for Muscatine entrepreneurs

MUSCATINE – As Muscatine reopens after the COVID-19 health emergency, The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) reports most small businesses downtown have been able to remain open.

Earlier this month GMCI announced its Return to Better initiative to aid small businesses and budding entrepreneurs to find the tools they need for success. It is conducting a survey to assess the needs of the business community and what resources are available. From there, a localized working group will be formed. To take the survey, go to https://azvfc3mkqm1.typeform.com/to/EPcegyfQ.

“In terms of what I have seen, it varies,” Erik Reader, president and CEO of GMCCI, said regarding how well Muscatine small businesses have withstood the COVID-19 shutdown. “Some have gotten along very well; some have evolved and adapted and changed their business models a bit.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Restaurants had to change business models, offering delivery service or carry out. Retailers, he said, were adapting. There has not been a rash of closings and he had not heard many stores are not going to reopen after COVID. The city and the state helped by making funds available to businesses that needed help.