Reynolds discusses book, racial division in United States at Muscatine Community College

"All-American Boys" is about an incident in which two teen navigate racism. A 16-year-old black teen — which Reynolds wrote — is assaulted in a convenience store by a police officer. A white teen — written by Kiely — witnesses the assault. Reynolds recalled when the book came out no one wanted to publish it because of the fear of discussing police brutality and systemic racism.

Originally when no publisher was picking it up, the pair had intended to release it for free on the Internet.

Reynolds explained growing up, saying he had seen friends arrested and sent to prison for things he knew for a fact they hadn’t done. He also said it feels as if nothing is being done about it. He also said in his experience after the book came out young people are ready to discuss racial issues, but their parents are the ones who aren’t.

“I am so happy to be here today because at least we are having this conversation,” he said.

He commented that it was OK if people disagree, as long as they don’t disengage.

Reynolds said he hopes to provide the younger generation with some ideas and some vocabulary to continue discussing the issue. He said there are no answers in the book, but the book raises even more questions.

