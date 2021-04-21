Reynolds discusses book, racial division in United States at Muscatine Community College

MUSCATINE — Coming on the heels of the Derek Chauvin verdict Tuesday, students from Muscatine Community College got the opportunity to discuss racial inclusion with New York Times best-selling author Jason Reynolds.
Reynolds, co-author of the book "All-American Boys," appeared on a Zoom conference hosted by the college, The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security. The talk, entitled Inclusive Dialogue: Confronting Racial Injustice, included many of Reynolds’ experiences including interactions with police. Reynolds had also spoken with students from Muscatine High School earlier in the day.
“How it feels to live in the body,” Reynolds said as he was discussing and initial talk about racial relations. “To live in this skin every day of your life. To move around and for everyone to know when you walk in the room and no one can see you. It’s a strange contradiction in life. You can’t miss me, but you never see me.”
Reynolds, who is Black, explained he was traveling cross country on a book tour in 2014 with co-author Brendan Kiely, who is white. Reynolds explained during this time every few weeks reports of an unarmed Black person being killed by the police was coming in. Reynolds said he had wanted to speak with Kiely about the issues, but was afraid Kiely would respond adversely.
When news of Mike Brown being killed in Ferguson, Missouri, came in, Reynolds broke his silence and spoke with his fellow author about the issue. Kiely just listened and the two quickly became friends. The result was the book.
"All-American Boys" is about an incident in which two teen navigate racism. A 16-year-old black teen — which Reynolds wrote — is assaulted in a convenience store by a police officer. A white teen — written by Kiely — witnesses the assault. Reynolds recalled when the book came out no one wanted to publish it because of the fear of discussing police brutality and systemic racism.
Originally when no publisher was picking it up, the pair had intended to release it for free on the Internet.
Reynolds explained growing up, saying he had seen friends arrested and sent to prison for things he knew for a fact they hadn’t done. He also said it feels as if nothing is being done about it. He also said in his experience after the book came out young people are ready to discuss racial issues, but their parents are the ones who aren’t.
“I am so happy to be here today because at least we are having this conversation,” he said.
He commented that it was OK if people disagree, as long as they don’t disengage.
Reynolds said he hopes to provide the younger generation with some ideas and some vocabulary to continue discussing the issue. He said there are no answers in the book, but the book raises even more questions.