MUSCATINE — Gov. Kim Reynolds showed support for President Trump's plan to deploy troops to the border at a rally Friday in Muscatine.
"We need to protect our border," Reynolds said.
Citing U.S. sovereignty legal immigration and workforce, Reynolds said the country needs to look at workforce visas and streamlining the immigration process.
"We really, really need comprehensive immigration reform. I've been consistent in saying that," she said.
Trump is preparing to order 800 to as many as 1,000 troops to secure the southern border ahead of the arrival of a migrant caravan traveling from Central America. Reynolds said the state sent a couple of national guard members down, but it's been for air support.
Keep Iowa Moving rally for Reynolds stopped as a last push ahead of the upcoming election and featured Republican candidate for House District 2 Christopher Peters.
Reynolds touted her administration’s commitment to education, workforce development and health care reform.
"We're working every day to provide affordable health care," she said.
After mentioning the $127 million budget surplus, Reynolds said Iowa is "moving in the right direction."
Peters also mentioned the need for lower health care costs and more transparency from politicians.
"Let's bring honor back to the office," he said.
Chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa and former Iowa State Representative from the 79th District Jeff Kaufmann's roused the crowd of about 50 supporters with criticisms of opponents and strong encouragement to vote.
He said midterms generally have "low voter turn out" and stressed the importance of voting.
Reynolds talked about continuing to invest in education citing Future Ready Iowa as a critical initiative for the state.
"That's the biggest barrier to economic growth that we're seeing right now and what an opportunity for Iowans to them the skills," she said.
The need for a mental health system for children and an "integrated and coordinated health care system."
“Elect this grandma,” Reynolds said.
