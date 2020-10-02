Rezoning of former library begins to make way for Stanley Center HQ

MUSCATINE – No public comment was made Thursday evening during a public hearing on the motion to rezone the former Musser Public Library at 304 Iowa Avenue from residential to commercial.

The council also approved the first reading of the motion. Two more readings are required before it becomes law. On Sept. 15, the Muscatine Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the approval of the rezoning to allow the Stanley Center for Peace and Security to begin working on the building to convert it to the foundation’s new headquarters. Recently the council approved selling the building to the Stanley Center for the purchase price of $120,000.The sale is scheduled to close before Oct. 22 and it contingent on the rezoning of the property. No discussion was made before the motion was approved.

Over the summer, the Stanley Center determined the building, after extensive renovation, would make an ideal location for its permanent headquarters. The Center anticipates the investment of more than $6 million to renovate the building. Upon completion, it will house a staff of 24 workers. Another goal the center has is to make the building the first fully certified “living building,” requiring it make a positive impact on the human and natural systems that impact them. Construction is targeted to begin in the spring of 2021 and be completed in the spring of 2022.

