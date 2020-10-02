Rezoning of former library begins to make way for Stanley Center HQ

MUSCATINE – No public comment was made Thursday evening during a public hearing on the motion to rezone the former Musser Public Library at 304 Iowa Avenue from residential to commercial.
The council also approved the first reading of the motion. Two more readings are required before it becomes law. On Sept. 15, the Muscatine Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the approval of the rezoning to allow the Stanley Center for Peace and Security to begin working on the building to convert it to the foundation’s new headquarters. Recently the council approved selling the building to the Stanley Center for the purchase price of $120,000.The sale is scheduled to close before Oct. 22 and it contingent on the rezoning of the property. No discussion was made before the motion was approved.
Over the summer, the Stanley Center determined the building, after extensive renovation, would make an ideal location for its permanent headquarters. The Center anticipates the investment of more than $6 million to renovate the building. Upon completion, it will house a staff of 24 workers. Another goal the center has is to make the building the first fully certified “living building,” requiring it make a positive impact on the human and natural systems that impact them. Construction is targeted to begin in the spring of 2021 and be completed in the spring of 2022.
Support Local Journalism
The Stanley Center has occupied two floors in the Laurel Building since 1998 as tenants. In June 2018 the new Musser Library and HNI Community opened and the council approved a resolution declaring the former building surplus and authorized city staff to dispose of the building. No bids were received during a private auction on July 2018. No offers to purchase the building had been made since.
The completed center will include space dedicated to the center’s educational programming in Muscatine.
The Stanley Center web site will include an outline of the project and regular updates on its web site.
The City of Muscatine ran the Musser Public Library in the building from 1901 to 2018, when it was relocated to its current location on Second Street. The building at 304 Iowa Avenue was completed in 1972 and replaced the original library building.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!