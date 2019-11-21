MUSCATINE – After hearing concerns from neighbors on Mittman Road and other concerned citizens during a public hearing, the Muscatine City Council approved the first reading of a rezoning that would make way for a Love’s Truck Stop to be built in Muscatine.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the council commented the remaining two readings would probably be done during the December meetings. The request will change zoning from agricultural development to M-1 light industrial. The Muscatine Planning and Zoning Commission approved the request 5-1 and Muscatine staff recommends approval of the zoning change. The third reading will be done contingent on the completion of a traffic study being done by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
At the public hearing, concerns such as noise, trash, crime, additional traffic and the company's practice to not fly the American flag at all locations were raised as concerns. A representative of Love’s addressed several of the concerns. One area of Mittman road includes single-family homes. Other businesses in the area include multiple vehicle repair shops, multiple self-storage units, an excavating and road construction contractor, a vehicle towing operating, agricultural operations, and Pearl View Apartments.
Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores submitted an application to rezone a 32,78-acre parcel located at the southeast corner of the U.S. 61 bypass and Mittman Road. The business has a contract to purchase a portion of the land construct a Love’s Travel Stop. The business will include a country store, underground fuel tanks, fueling canopies for both passenger vehicles and semis, and separate parking areas. The business would employ about 40 full-time positions.
The business has asked for no financial assistance from the city at this point. Any infrastructure work needed on the site would be paid for by the company. Improvements to Mittman Road and the bypass are expected to support the volume and type of traffic the truck stop would generate. Mittman road is now embargoed to truck traffic.
Loves is also currently doing a traffic survey that is required by the Iowa Department of Transportation. There is no word when construction will begin or when the truck stop will open.
Blackhawk Capital Investments LLC, the landowner, will retain the ownership of the balance of the land. There are no immediate plans for development of the area.
