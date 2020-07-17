Ribbon cut on Highway 99 bridge in Wapello

“I don’t know if it was legal or not, (but) I did it numerous times. I wouldn’t do that now, I don’t think,” she quickly added.

Paris said she attended the dedication of the 1948 bridge and had photos of the event, but did not recall any specific details about it.

Assistant county engineer Larry Roehl, who just rotated into that position on July 1 in preparation for his planned retirement in August, after serving as county engineer for 15 years, provided a short history of the bridges that had been located at or near the current bridge site.

He said the new bridge was the fourth structure to have been located in that area and before that there had been a ferry operating. According to Roehl’s history, the first bridge was built in 1873-74 at a cost of $13,453.50. The second bridge replaced the first structure in 1890 and continued to serve the area until the 1948 bridge was built.

Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine and Louisa County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Ball participated in the actual ribbon-cutting with Roehl.

Maine called the structure “a huge accomplishment for us,” while Ball thanked the local community for its patience during the nearly 18 months there was no bridge.