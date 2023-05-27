On Thursday, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon cutting event for Knee-High Distilling Company, Muscatine's first craft distiller. Knee-High opened just short of a year ago and now has two varieties of vodka that are available at most liquor stores in Muscatine. The distillery also has plans to bring such things as holiday spirits, special run whiskies and a few lesser-known liquors into the product line.