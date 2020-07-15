Ribbon cutting scheduled for Highway 99 bridge on July 16

In another portion of the secondary roads update, the engineers reported continued discussions with Canadian Pacific Railroad officials over a drainage project near Fredonia.

Shutt and Roehl said the railroad company had initially indicated it would drop its $35,000 payment demand to allow Louisa County and the city of Fredonia to install new drainage pipe on railroad property.

During this week’s meeting, the two said that decision was now being tied to an earlier railroad request to the county to abandon the X Avenue railroad crossing west of Columbus Junction.

In addition to dropping the drainage project payment, the railroad also offered $15,000 to the county for the abandonment. Roehl also said the state would chip in another $7,500.

The supervisors advised the engineers to contact property owners along X Avenue to determine if they would be affected by the crossing abandonment. A public hearing would be required before any final decision is made and county officials indicated the hearing would be set next week.

In other action, the supervisors met with veteran affairs director Adam Caudle for his monthly department update. Caudle said his workload was gradually increasing as the local impact from COVID-19 appeared to slow.