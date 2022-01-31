Riding for Success therapeutic riding program celebrates five years in Muscatine

Five years later, the program is still going strong. Paetz said it was rewarding seeing her program and her clients grow over the years.

“I think it’s awesome that this program was able to keep going for this long,” Cindy Dierickx, an instructor who has been with Riding for Success since it first started. “It’s very rewarding to see how the riders have improved so much.”

Paetz said “Riding for Success” has 30-40 participants of varying ages per week from September to May each year, with many participants getting their lessons paid for through a waiver or a scholarship.

For riders with physical disabilities, riding helps them develop muscles and core strength. Those with emotional disabilities have a chance to develop close bonds with their horse, allowing them to feel less anxious. The program also helps kids with behavior problems, giving them a good experience while teaching self-discipline and control.

“It’s amazing how with some of our kids who may have some major behavior problems at school, they’ll come and they know that if they act up or misbehave, they don’t get on that horse. It’s something they really benefit from,” Paetz said.