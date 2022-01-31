Riding for Success therapeutic riding program celebrates five years in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – Animals can make for great companions, but for some kids, they can be even more. When it comes to the horses at the Agricultural Learning Center in Muscatine, their interactions with their special riders can be some of the most helpful experiences ever.
Riding for Success, located at 3200 Lucas Street, is a non-profit focused on therapeutic riding. Through this, the group hopes to improve the lives of children and adults with special needs, whether they be physical, cognitive or emotional, through these equine activities.
Co-founders Jenny Paetz and Crystal Fowler started Riding for Success in late 2016 after retiring from their teaching careers. Shortly after, they learned about the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horses and hoped to bring a therapeutic riding program to Muscatine after being certified by the group.
“We both were involved with horses, and (Fowler’s) husband was an ag teacher that helped put up this ag center,” Paetz explained.
If it weren’t for having a heated space to both ride and house the horses, the program just wouldn’t be possible, she said.
“As we started the program and started seeing how the clients benefited from it, it was worth keeping all the work going.”
Five years later, the program is still going strong. Paetz said it was rewarding seeing her program and her clients grow over the years.
“I think it’s awesome that this program was able to keep going for this long,” Cindy Dierickx, an instructor who has been with Riding for Success since it first started. “It’s very rewarding to see how the riders have improved so much.”
Paetz said “Riding for Success” has 30-40 participants of varying ages per week from September to May each year, with many participants getting their lessons paid for through a waiver or a scholarship.
For riders with physical disabilities, riding helps them develop muscles and core strength. Those with emotional disabilities have a chance to develop close bonds with their horse, allowing them to feel less anxious. The program also helps kids with behavior problems, giving them a good experience while teaching self-discipline and control.
“It’s amazing how with some of our kids who may have some major behavior problems at school, they’ll come and they know that if they act up or misbehave, they don’t get on that horse. It’s something they really benefit from,” Paetz said.
“We’ll see their cognitive skills and self-esteem and self-confidence improve, and it’s great to see,” Dierickx added. “I love kids and I love horses, so it’s a great combination for me, and helping the challenged runs in my family.”
Paetz said the program's success also stems from many volunteers and the community support it receives.
Patty Eastman, a volunteer for three years, is happy to help get the young riders in the program ready to ride.
“I like seeing how the kids react to the horses,” Eastman said. “Some of the children display anxiety and confusion and stress, but the minute they’re on a horse, they’re paying attention. They’re connecting with the horse and with (Paetz), and it’s pretty amazing to see what they can do. I hope this program continues for a long, long time.”
To volunteer, contact Paetz at (563) 260-0463, or email ridingforsuccess@machlink.com.
“We’re always needing more volunteers, so if anybody’s interested in coming and helping, all they have to do is contact us,” Dierickx said.