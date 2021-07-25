Riding on air: Hovercraft pilots gather in Muscatine for annual show

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It would be nice to build my own,” he said.

A hovercraft is an air cushion amphibious vehicle capable of travelling over land, mud, water, ice and most other terrain. They use blowers to produce high volumes of air below the hull to float above the running surface.

Dan Heidel of Cincinnati, Ohio skipped out on the club cruise on the Mississippi as he was working the bugs out of his hovercraft. The retired engineer said that he had always enjoyed playing with hovercrafts but had bought his first one in 2007. The craft he brought to Muscatine was previously owned by the Hamilton County, Ohio rescue squad. Heidel said he had bought it at an auction after the squad decided not to keep it. He set about restoring the craft to a more original form.

“It is a rescue craft,” he said. “It is slow in the water. It is used to pull people out of the water. It’s got a Mazda rotary engine from the 1980s in it. Most have lawnmower or snow blower engines in them.”

Heidel said his enjoyment of hovercraft comes from the technical challenge of doing the work on them. He said owners of hovercrafts do most of the work themselves, as hiring someone to work on a hovercraft is expensive.