Riding on air: Hovercraft pilots gather in Muscatine for annual show

MUSCATINE – With the temperature soaring and the coolness on the waters of the Mississippi River calling, Jake Wishau of Racine, Wis., made a few adjustments to the lawnmower engine powering his hovercraft before hitting the water.
On Saturday, Riverside Park served as a staging area for about 30 hovercrafts and their pilots. Throughout the day, the community came down to see the crafts and learn more about the sport of hovercrafting. This year the Hovercraft Club of America chose Muscatine to be the launch point on the Mississippi for its yearly gathering. A show for the community was held before the hovercrafts took to the water for a ride about 20 miles up-river, through the lock and dam, to Andalusa, Ill.
“My uncle built a UH-10 hovercraft from plans he saw in Popular Mechanics magazine about 20 years ago,” Wishau said. “I was about 10 at the time and I just enjoyed it. I turn 28 soon and I am still into hovercrafts.”
Wishau commented that even though his hovercraft was homemade by another member, he has not completed a hovercraft yet. Among his goals for the future is to build his own hovercraft. In the last few years he has owned a few, having only bought his current hovercraft a few months ago. He commented many of the hovercraft in Muscatine are homemade and use a variety of engines.
In his own experiments with homebuilding a hovercraft, Wishau said he has partially built a hovercraft in the past, but commented a lot of building a craft deals with “time and space.”
“It would be nice to build my own,” he said.
A hovercraft is an air cushion amphibious vehicle capable of travelling over land, mud, water, ice and most other terrain. They use blowers to produce high volumes of air below the hull to float above the running surface.
Dan Heidel of Cincinnati, Ohio skipped out on the club cruise on the Mississippi as he was working the bugs out of his hovercraft. The retired engineer said that he had always enjoyed playing with hovercrafts but had bought his first one in 2007. The craft he brought to Muscatine was previously owned by the Hamilton County, Ohio rescue squad. Heidel said he had bought it at an auction after the squad decided not to keep it. He set about restoring the craft to a more original form.
“It is a rescue craft,” he said. “It is slow in the water. It is used to pull people out of the water. It’s got a Mazda rotary engine from the 1980s in it. Most have lawnmower or snow blower engines in them.”
Heidel said his enjoyment of hovercraft comes from the technical challenge of doing the work on them. He said owners of hovercrafts do most of the work themselves, as hiring someone to work on a hovercraft is expensive.
He also talked about the enjoyment of taking his hovercraft anywhere he wants to. He said that he regularly runs the craft up small river streams that even canoes are not able to traverse.