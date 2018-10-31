Quad-Cities area preservationist Karen Anderson will give a free presentation on the Mississippi River Collection at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave.
Anderson, also program director at the Antoine LeClaire House, will discuss history of the area in the 1800s through work by Henry Lewis, John Caspar Wild, and Charles Dorman Robinson.
Another exhibition is also on display including two rooms of prints, maps, drawings, and other works of art from the same period. Featured work includes engravings by Herrmann J. Meyer and Charles A. Dana, an 1855 Iowa map and more than one dozen hand-colored lithographs from the book Indian Tribes of North America. The exhibition closes Nov. 4. Mississippi River-inspired works by Nancy Purington are also on view.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Donations are appreciated.
For more information, visit muscatineartcenter.org.
