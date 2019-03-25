MUSCATINE — The Mississippi River crested at 20.63 feet Monday morning in Muscatine and is forecasted to drop to 20.1 feet during the next 10 days, according the city of Muscatine. "Whether it falls below major flood stage or not depends on how much rain and/or snow melt takes place north of Muscatine," Kevin Jenison, communications director with the city, said Monday. "It will be very important for residents to keep up to date on the river levels for the next three to four weeks."
The Department of Pubilc Works is keeping an eye on Mad Creek at 2nd Street but does not expect to close that gate unless there is significant rainfall to the north, Jenison said. Structure No. 1 (at the entrance to HNI off Mulberry) will remain in place as will the Mississippi Drive detour. That will potentially change depending on the river level, Jenison said.
