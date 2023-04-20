Let the bells ring in Muscatine!

At 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Iowa Ave., the RiverBend Bronze Handbell Ensemble will perform a free concert for the public.

This is one of two concerts the group is performing for the spring season, with the other concert happening at Moline’s Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 22. Although there will not be an entry fee for either of these concerts, guests are welcome to make a free-will offering.

For the Muscatine concert, the group will perform pieces from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Enya’s “Book of Days” and The Banana Boat Song, as well as a few original works created specifically for handbells.

“While we are Quad Cities-based, part of our program is to do some outreach, so we perform one concert each cycle out-of-town,” John Klopp, director of RiverBend Bronze explained. “The group was in Muscatine a few years ago prior to my joining the group and was very well received, so we’re happy to be coming back again.”

With over 300 bells and chimes within their ensemble, this Quad-Cities community-based group aims to further the art of handbell ringing through its performances. Currently, the group consists of 19 volunteer bell-ringers who all come together and practice for 2 1/2 hours each week.

“Handbell choirs originated in England a couple of centuries ago,” Klopp explained. “They had bell towers where a group of ringers would ring these bells, but practicing was kind of problematic since people there didn’t want to listen to the bells ringing at all hours of the day as they were practicing. So they invented handbells so they could practice their ringing inside, and these handbells then developed into its own art form.”

Klopp said the group's appeal was the wide variety of music that he and his ringers perform, which he felt allowed them to appeal to a wide variety of audience members.

“When people come to these concerts, they always seem to be fascinated by what bells are able to do.”

To learn more about RiverBend Bronze or to see when its next concert will be, visit the group’s website at www.riverbendbronze.org or go to its Facebook page at facebook.com/riverbendbronze/.