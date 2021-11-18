River's Edge Gallery gets new owner; still offers artistic flair

MUSCATINE — Since 1987 the River’s Edge Gallery has offered a space for the artistic in Muscatine to display their works, and the new owner of the gallery said that legacy will remain intact.
With the gallery’s day of Art Week on Friday, Nov. 19, owner Alice Pittman said while the business offers custom framing, but should also offer a unique variety of art, from carving to painting to photography, and many others. She said the gallery’s goal is to connect people looking for art to a variety of art works from area artists.
“A lot of the inventory existed because this has been such a long standing business,” Pittman said. “A lot of the things they accumulated as far as a variety of art work we are able to go through some of that inventory and rotate through it to keep the walls and the art fresh.”
Pittman took over ownership of the gallery in June. She commented only that her path had crossed with the former owner “at the right time.” She also commented the partnership had been unconventional, as her background is in environmental science. The business had been for sale for several years and Pittman said they had worked together to take on the gallery and all it had to offer.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, Pittman said the gallery is going to restore an old tradition at the gallery and host its first concert. The Blake Shaw String Trio will take the stage inside the gallery at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
“We have a very unique setup here at the gallery,” she said. The previous owner Joel Smires was very instrumental in bringing in musical act from the region. Say an act was playing in Des Moines and in a few days they are playing in Chicago. The perfect stop over is Muscatine. Joel is a musician himself and songwriter. He implemented the monthly house concert series. Our own take on that is to help promote local string musicians and the art that they provide.”
The gallery also offers custom framing. Pittman said any project that is brought in can be given a layout that presents the piece in the way it should be presented. She said quite a few shadowboxes are done for sports memorabilia.
Pittman also said that people are welcome to come into the gallery and just look around, maybe experiencing the historical house as art. The gallery was established inside a mansion at 216 W. Third St. that had been built in 1895 by Dr. David Powell Johnson. The building served as a residence, a funeral home and then an art gallery.