With a Personal Flotation Device the Musquitine statue in Riverside Park was safe and secure Wednesday, October 17, 2018. According to the National Weather Service the Mississippi River at Muscatine at 1:15 PM Wednesday the stage was 18.7 feet and falling. Flood stage is 16.0 feet. The forecast has the river rising to 18.9 feet by Sunday evening, then begin falling.

 Kevin E. Schmidt

Riverside Park, which has been closed 10 days because of floodwaters, will reopen to traffic this afternoon, Richard Klimes, City of Muscatine director of the Parks & Recreation Department, said in a news release.

Debris left by floodwaters has been removed over the past couple days by Department of Public Works crews and a street sweeper was used to clean Harbor Drive and parking areas. Muscatine Fire Department has been washing down the parking and street areas, according to the release.

Other work by the Parks & Recreation Department includes cleaning buildings walkways, trails of mud and other debris; working on Pearl City Station and getting power turned back on to buildings and the boat dock.

The new boat ramp in the upriver end of the park will also be accessible today. Cleanup continues next week. Motorists are encouraged to use caution.

— Journal Staff

