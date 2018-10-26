Riverside Park, which has been closed 10 days because of floodwaters, will reopen to traffic this afternoon, Richard Klimes, City of Muscatine director of the Parks & Recreation Department, said in a news release.
Debris left by floodwaters has been removed over the past couple days by Department of Public Works crews and a street sweeper was used to clean Harbor Drive and parking areas. Muscatine Fire Department has been washing down the parking and street areas, according to the release.
Other work by the Parks & Recreation Department includes cleaning buildings walkways, trails of mud and other debris; working on Pearl City Station and getting power turned back on to buildings and the boat dock.
The new boat ramp in the upriver end of the park will also be accessible today. Cleanup continues next week. Motorists are encouraged to use caution.
— Journal Staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.