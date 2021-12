MUSCATINE – A semi reportedly carrying a load of hogs turned over Tuesday morning at the intersection of Dick Drake Way and Highway 61.

The condition of the driver, the semi, or the number of hogs injured in the crash are unknown at this time.

At about 10:30 a.m. the intersection was blocked as hogs were transferred from the overturned semi to another semi. Motorists should attempt to find another route to avoid the crash.

The Muscatine Journal will report updates as they become available.

