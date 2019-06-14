After closing for a second time due to flooding, Mississippi Drive and 2nd Street in Muscatine will reopen this morning.
The Muscatine Department of Public Works began removing the flood walls and cleaning the area in the morning. When finished, the barricades will be removed for traffic.
Muscatine officials ask drivers be patient as barricades are removed, and to use caution as the streets are reopened.
City officials closed Mississippi Drive and 2nd Street for 18 days beginning May 28, after an initial closure of 57 days beginning March 25.
Officials also plan to have the section of River Road between Cannon Avenue and Sherman Street open by 5 p.m. today.
Riverside Park will remain closed as the Department of Public Works, the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Muscatine Fire Department work to clear flood debris as early as Monday.
Since the area has been underwater for three months, sediment has collected that needs to be removed before the park can be reopened.
City officials ask that residents do not enter the park until the barriers have been removed for their own safety and the safety of city workers.
Those volunteering to help clean the park are asked to wear protective clothing and rubber gloves to protect themselves from contaminants that could be present in the debris.
There is currently no date set for the reopening of Riverside Park.
