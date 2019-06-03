The location for the Celebration of Life for Ron Lauderdale on Saturday, June 8, 2019, has been changed from Twin Lakes Golf and Country Club to the Winfield Veterans Building located at 116 N. Locust S. in Winfield, Iowa. The service will begin at 1 p.m.
